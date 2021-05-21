newsbreak-logo
Flint, MI

The Flint Children's Museum Reopening June 1st

By George McIntyre
Cars 108
Cars 108
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Flint Children's Museum has announced that they will be opening their doors for the first time in more than a year. When the Coronavirus pandemic hit, every business felt the impact almost immediately. Some of the hardest hit businesses were museums, art galleries, and other indoor public spaces. The Flint Children's Museum faced all of the health and safety issues that any museum would, but they had the added challenge of their clientele being made up of kids.

