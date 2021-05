Covid-related delays on international shipping, which have been tied to erratic release dates, rising costs, and general supply chain mayhem, are expected to continue into 2022, according to information on container availability from equipment leasing company earnings calls, collected by Freightwaves. Equipment leasing companies, who buy new containers from Chinese factories and lease them to shipping companies, are reporting continued shortfalls in availability relative to demand, with conditions that are unlikely to change this year, according to the report.