Google Messages is slowly gaining traction among users thanks, in part, to all the new features that made it to the app over the last several months. This year alone, the app has received quite a few updates with features like calendar event suggestions, scheduled messages, auto-OTP deletion, and a revamped UI on Samsung phones. To keep the momentum going, Google is working on even more new features for the app. We’ve spotted some of these upcoming features in a teardown of the latest Google Messages update, and here’s what they look like: