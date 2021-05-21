Business on the Move, featuring NatWest, Northern Trains and Beam Suntory

Optus on Thursday announced that it has switched on its first six 5G mmWave commercial sites in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Optus’ mmWave sites are equipped with 800Mhz spectrum, tapping into the ‘golden Ghz’ acquired during last month’s 5G spectrum auction. For Optus customers this means that once mmWave commercial devices are available they will benefit from the ultra-high capacity and speeds enabled by mmWave. It’s this capacity and speed that will be the catalyst for a wave of new use cases that will change the way consumers engage with tech and businesses and how government operate - from downloading ultra-high definition videos in the blink of an eye, to precision industrial automation, driverless cars and smart cities.