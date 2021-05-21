newsbreak-logo
Business on the Move, featuring NatWest, Northern Trains and Beam Suntory

The Drum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother week, another wave of account news, reviews, agency launches, rebrands and acquisitions. Check out our global round-up to see what business is on the move (and why it matters) below, then head over to our Business on the Move hub to read about more market maneuvers. Over the past...

Businessprweek.com

Senior comms directors launch consultancy for northern 'growth' businesses

The consultancy, 56° North, has three founding partners: John Penman, Fiona Stanton and Anthony Thompson. The trio have each worked in communications for more than 20 years in corporate communications, the media and political campaigning across the UK. Penman was a comms director at Lloyds Banking Group and spent 20...
Businessbusinessnewswales.com

NatWest Enhances Support Provided to Wales’ Business Ecosystems

NatWest is unveiling a new enterprise team for Wales along with enhanced support for SMEs and entrepreneurs. Blessing Mutamba and Evan Williams join the bank as Entrepreneur Acceleration Managers and will give businesses the specialist guidance they need through expertise, coaching and networks relevant to each business’ location and sector.
Businessdrinks-insight-network.com

Beam Suntory and Edrington finalise equity swap deal in the UK and Spain

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Beam Suntory and premium spirits company Edrington have finalised a deal to swap equity stakes in their jointly owned distribution firms in the UK and Spain. Beginning from 2 August 2021, Beam...
Economythepaypers.com

Treasury to sell GBP 1.1 bln in NatWest shares

The UK government has launched the sale of a GBP 1.1 billion stake in NatWest to cut the British taxpayer’s holding in the bank. In the second selldown of 2021, UK Government Investments (UKGI), which manages the shares on behalf of the Treasury, said it would sell 580 million shares, representing about 5% of the bank’s stock. Issuing a statement after market hours, UKGI said the government’s stake in NatWest would be reduced to approximately 54.8% after the completion of the disposal.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK government kicks off NatWest share sale

LONDON (Reuters) -The British government kicked off the sale of a further stake in taxpayer-backed NatWest Group, announcing on Monday it plans to sell a 5% stake in the lender. The Treasury said it plans to sell around 580 million shares, reducing the government’s stake in the lender to 55%.
Food & Drinkschainstoreage.com

Online delivery platform Gopuff expands into U.K.

Gopuff is acquiring U.K.-based last-mile delivery startup Fancy. Philadelphia-based online delivery startup Gopuff has completed the purchase of Fancy, a platform that fulfills online orders of groceries and daily essentials in 30 minutes. According to Gopuff, this marks the beginning of a multi-step plan to significantly invest in new international markets, starting with the U.K. and Europe, and expand its global operations team.
IndustryBBC

EDF to move to Gloucester Business Park in 2022

Energy company EDF has announced it is to move to a new site in Gloucestershire as its current premises are too big and not energy efficient. The company is among the largest employers in the county and is set to move to Gloucester Business Park after 40 years of being based in Barnwood.
LifestyleThe Drum

McDonald’s is making the most of the emerging cocoon-culture in Singapore

The Drum looks into how and why global foodservice retailer McDonald's pivoted its go-to-market strategy in Singapore on the back of the emergence of the in-home consumer. Of the many offshoots of the post-pandemic life and the growing in-home economy, an important shift has been in the changed food habits of people, in terms of what they eat, how they eat and when they eat. The advent of this ‘cocoon culture’ which mirrors and celebrates the newfound joys of staying home, is being lapped up by brands to connect with an emerging customer base.
Drinkspackworld.com

Business is Booming for On the Rocks Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Brand

What started out as three guys experimenting with liquor in their garage has become a spirits success story. On the Rocks was co-founded in 2015 by Patrick Halbert and Rocco Milano, who were soon joined by Andrew Gill. The three began designing ready-to-serve cocktails using only premium natural ingredients, and the brand made a name for itself with collaborations in the airline and hotel industry. The OTR product line was designed for when a bartender is not available, and in settings where convenience is in demand.
EconomyInsurance Journal

Digital Transformation Vital to Keeping London Market Competitive: Survey

Digital transformation is imperative to remaining competitive in the London market, according to the results of a new survey published by the International Underwriting Association (IUA). Companies identified simplifying processes to enable processing without manual intervention as their highest strategic priority. An online survey, together with a series of in-depth...
CarsCarscoops

Polestar To Offer UK Buyers More Test Drive Opportunities As It Opens New Hub

Volvo-offshoot, Polestar, saw a successful 2020 with their UK-based test drive program. The campaign saw thousands of test drives being completely booked within a matter of hours. Polestar UK evidently saw the potential to attract customers and has taken the opportunity to showcase the Polestar 2 in a “curated and...
DrinksLas Vegas Herald

Irish Whiskey Market: Billion Dollar Global Business with Unlimited Potential | Beam Suntory, Brown-Forman, Teeling Whiskey Distillery

Global Irish Whiskey Market Research Report will give its customers Full Analytical Research, which gives all in-out details about Key Players like company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue for the forecast period of 2020 – 2026. This Report gives a full evaluation of the Irish Whiskey Market that contains Future trends, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. This Irish Whiskey Market Research makes a clear explanation of How or Why this market will take a growth hike in the mentioned period. Specific data of particular characteristics such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scanned in this research report. There are the basic segments included in segmentation analysis which are outcomes of SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis.
RetailPosted by
WWD

Value Retail Switches On Virtual Shopping, and Sees Village Sales Soar

LONDON — In-store shopping may be roaring back to life in Europe, and China, as vaccination rates rise and lockdowns ease, but Value Retail is no longer relying on that to drive business, or attract customers. Over the past year Value Retail, which owns The Bicester Village Shopping Collection, a...
Technologythefastmode.com

Optus Switches on First Six 5G mmWave Commercial Sites

Optus on Thursday announced that it has switched on its first six 5G mmWave commercial sites in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Optus’ mmWave sites are equipped with 800Mhz spectrum, tapping into the ‘golden Ghz’ acquired during last month’s 5G spectrum auction. For Optus customers this means that once mmWave commercial devices are available they will benefit from the ultra-high capacity and speeds enabled by mmWave. It’s this capacity and speed that will be the catalyst for a wave of new use cases that will change the way consumers engage with tech and businesses and how government operate - from downloading ultra-high definition videos in the blink of an eye, to precision industrial automation, driverless cars and smart cities.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Leather Handbags Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis Up to 2026| Samsonite, Louis Vuitton, Goldlion

Global Leather Handbags Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Travel Size Toiletries Market Revenue & Market Research Forecast 2021 | Maturation & Expansion By – Unilever, Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal

The Global Travel Size Toiletries Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Travel Size Toiletries research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Travel Size Toiletries Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like Unilever, Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Colgate-Palmolive, Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson, Avon, Shiseido, Kao operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
Apparelthedallasnews.net

Denim Jeans Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2025 | Levi Strauss & Co., G-III Apparel Group., The Gap

Latest released the research study on Denim Jeans Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Denim Jeans Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Denim Jeans. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Levi Strauss & Co. (United States), G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (United States), The Gap Inc. (United States), VF Corporation (United States), H&M Hennes & Mauritz (Sweden), PVH Corp (United States), Kering (France), Pepe Jeans S.L. (Spain), Besteller A/S (Denmark), Inditex (Spain), True Religion Apparel Inc. (United States),
Economyretaildive.com

DTC marketplace The Fascination raises $1M in seed funding

The Fascination, an online marketplace which showcases up-and-coming, mission-driven brands, has raised $1 million in seed funding to support the growth, design and development of the platform, the company announced on Tuesday. The Fascination was founded by DTC mattress brand Leesa's founders, David Wolfe and Matt Hayes, and features over 150 DTC brands.