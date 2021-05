MERCER — The town of Mercer Board of Supervisors approved a construction bid to repair Shay Dam at its regular meeting on Thursday. The board 5-0 approved $96,183 bid from Nasi Construction LLC, to affect age-related concrete repairs to the 84-year-old dam. The damages were discovered during an annual water level drawdown in 2019. The dam is about seven miles northeast of Mercer in the Turtle River outlet where it controls the flow from Fisher Lake to Spider Lake, creating a waterfall that has become a visitor attraction.