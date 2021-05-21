BMW X5 Hybrid Wears Very Special Pirelli Tires

Tires are among the most important components of any vehicle, but as the rest of the automobile has advanced at a rapid rate, the rubber around your wheels hasn't seen quite the same level of advancement. That's all changing though. Michelin has unveiled a special tire for sporty electric vehicles and is looking to recycle plastic bottles to make new tires too. Pirelli has also developed special tires for the Porsche Taycan, and now the manufacturer has revealed the work it has done with BMW to create special sustainable tires for the X5 Hybrid. This makes BMW the first to use these new Pirelli tires that contain FSC-certified natural rubber and rayon.