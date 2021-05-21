newsbreak-logo
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Public Schools keeping masks, no changes to graduation plans

By Brandon James
wkzo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Public Schools will still be required to mask-up for months to come and the district says it is too late to make changes to graduation ceremonies scheduled to take place in a couple of weeks. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that outdoor mandates will...

Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Is Voting Fair in Kalamazoo? Voice Your Thoughts/Opinions Tonight

If you have thoughts and opinions about local, Kalamazoo elections then tonight is your chance to voice them. As reported by WoodTv News Channel 8, Kalamazoo City Commissioners are inviting residents in the community to voice their opinions about local elections, how easy it is to vote, whether or not people feel included and more. The meeting starts tonight at 5p.m.
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,662 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths. Van Buren County reported 6,523 cases and 110 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 876,854...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

5 Favorite Hairstylists in the Kalamazoo Area 2021

If you're looking for a new hairstylist in Southwest Michigan, this list might help. It's not easy to find the perfect hairstylist. But when you find them, you don't let go. It's worth noting how difficult the last year and a half has been for everyone in that industry. They weren't legally allowed to cut hair for a large part of 2020. When they were allowed to cut hair again, hairstylists were face to face with people that could have carried Covid-19 without knowing it. It's been strange times indeed. With that being said, we had to skip our annual "Favorite Hairstylists" poll in 2020. We're happy to bring it back this year. Back in 2019 we received over 14,000 votes for this poll. Unfortunately, this year we only received around 1,100. After over 100 nominations and just over 1,100 votes. Here are your favorites.
Kalamazoo County, MIPosted by
MLive

Anyone 12 and older can now get vaccinated in Kalamazoo, Allegan counties

KALAMAZOO, MI — Vaccination appointments are being opened for anyone 12 and older in Allegan and Kalamazoo counties. The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department will start vaccinating children ages 12-15 years old with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at all upcoming Pfizer vaccination clinics, according to a release from the department. Allegan County Health will begin administering vaccines to the age group starting Friday, May 14.
Kalamazoo County, MIPosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo County reduces COVID-19 quarantine guidelines to 10 days

KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department announced that as of Tuesday, May 11, the county transitioned to a 10-day quarantine from a 14-day quarantine for exposed people to COVID-19. The change is retroactive; therefore, Kalamazoo County residents currently in quarantine can reduce their quarantine length from 14 to 10 days. The reduced quarantine time is consistent with steps other local public health departments have taken in the State of Michigan, the county health department said in a news release.