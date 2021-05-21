newsbreak-logo
Avondale, AZ

Nonprofit covers cost of Avondale boy’s stolen wheelchair

By Danny Shapiro
KTAR News
KTAR News
 1 day ago
PHOENIX — A nonprofit group has stepped up to cover the cost of a wheelchair that was stolen from the home of an Avondale boy last week. West Valley Mavericks Foundation presented 9-year-old Eli with a check Thursday for the purchase of a new wheelchair. Eli relies heavily on the...

KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

