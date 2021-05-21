WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

View more in
Environment
POTUS|Posted byThe Hill
Trump sued by civil rights group for calling COVID-19 'China virus'
Former President Trump has been sued by a civil rights group for calling COVID-19 the “China virus” last year. The federal complaint by the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition (CARC) alleges that Trump’s use of that phrase and similar terms harmed the Chinese American community. The lawsuit was first reported...
New York City, NY|Posted byABC News
Epstein guards to skirt jail time in deal with prosecutors
The two Bureau of Prisons workers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail have admitted they falsified records, but they will skirt any time behind bars under a deal with federal prosecutors
Presidential Election|Posted byPOLITICO
Biden presents infrastructure counteroffer. But Republicans aren't impressed.
The move comes after a Tuesday meeting with Republicans and the White House yielded little progress.
Los Angeles County, CA|Posted byThe Associated Press
Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After three days of dramatic and often emotional testimony from three women who said “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson raped them nearly 20 years ago, a judge on Friday found that he must stand trial. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo ordered...
Presidential Election|Posted byABC News
Biden awards Korean War vet Medal of Honor as South Korea's president takes part
President Joe Biden awarded Korean War veteran Ralph Puckett the Medal of Honor Friday, with South Korean President Moon Jae-in taking part in the ceremony.
Georgia State|Posted byForbes
Georgia Set For Another Election Audit After Judge Unseals 145,000 Absentee Ballots
Georgia is set to join Arizona in reviewing a massive number of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election, according to multiple reports, as legal battles continue more than six months after the final ballots were cast. Key Facts. Judge Brian Amero on Friday agreed to allow more than 145,000...
POTUS|Posted byABC News
Trump CFO faces second criminal inquiry: Sources
Former President Trump’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has been under criminal investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James for several months.
Congress & Courts|Posted byBusiness Insider
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she's attending therapy and learning to 'slow down' after Capitol riot
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said members of Congress effectively "served in war" during the January 6 riot.
Fort Wayne, IN|Posted byWFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Affidavit: Toddler’s heart ‘ripped in half’ in fatal beating, mom’s boyfriend charged
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Indiana man has been charged with murder after his girlfriend’s 17-month-old son suffered blunt force trauma severe enough to tear his heart in two, authorities said. Shaquille Shannon Rowe, 27, of Fort Wayne, is charged with murder, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting...
Congress & Courts|Posted byBusiness Insider
A judge ruled that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell could keep his address secret, after Lindell's lawyers said someone repeatedly threatened to decapitate him
One person repeatedly rang MyPillow's call center and detailed a plan to kidnap and decapitate CEO Mike Lindell, according to a legal filing.