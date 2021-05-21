Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Review: All Zombie Everything

Snyder came up with the story here and co-wrote the screenplay with Shay Hatten (John Wick 3), as the film begins with how the Las Vegas zombie apocalypse started, which is superbly hilarious. Through a slow-motion Watchmen type of opening credit sequence, the story is told of how Sin City fell to the undead and how regular people would volunteer to head into the city to save and rescue the unbitten, while at the same time, destroying all the zombies they could by any means necessary until a giant wall was built around the city to keep any would-be blood chompers out. The film cuts to several years later, where these saviors who were featured in the opening all have dead-end jobs now but are approached by a wealthy Japanese man who wants Scott Wars (Dave Bautista), the former leader of that zombie squad to create a team and head into Vegas to steal hundreds of millions of casino cash hidden inside a casino vault before the US military nukes Vagas for good.