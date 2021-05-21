Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Review: All Zombie Everything
There’s a certain sense of poetic symmetry for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Long before he tumbled down the rabbit hole into the world of comic book adaptations and superheroics, the famed director got his start in 2004 with a highly well-received remake of George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead. Now, 17 years(!) later, he’s staggered back—much like the famed undead antagonists at the core of zombie flicks—with a new take on the genre for Netflix’s Army of the Dead. The first (new) movie from Snyder in the Snyder Cut-fracas feels poetic in a way—after what was arguably the most challenging period in his life, the director is going back to the source.www.complex.com