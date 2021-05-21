newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Redistricting in Michigan: Where is the state likely to lose a congressional district

By (WXYZ)
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2UfF_0a6kmHN700

In a matter of months, Michigan could look very different from a political standpoint. That's because for the first time, instead of lawmakers, a citizen's commission will re-draw our state legislative and congressional districts.

Related: You can submit your own redistricting map in Michigan; here's how

Due to the U.S. Census numbers, we already know Michigan is going to lose one U.S. House seat, taking us from 14 to 13 representatives.

With the help of public input, the commission will have to create 13 districts of about 750,000 people each.

Experts are eyeing southeast Michigan for a couple of reasons – population for one. Political insiders are looking at Oakland County as one area that could be shaken up. Another place they're watching, two congressional districts in Detroit.

Related: Michigan redistricting commission to hold 16 public meetings; here are dates & locations

Michigan's lines are shaped weirdly due to gerrymandering, but that could change with the new commission.

“I think people in the Detroit area should expect a new map that doesn’t look anything like the old map," John Eguia, an economics professor at Michigan State University, said.

Related: SOS, independent redistricting commission ask MI Supreme Court to move map-drawing deadline

Detroit's two congressional districts are currently represented by Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib in the 13th and Brenda Lawrence in the 14th district.

“We have to meet the requirements of the Voting Rights Act. Michigan has chosen in the past to do so by creating these majority-minority districts," Oakland University political science professor Dave Dulio said. "There are other ways the commission could go, but if they follow suit we will have to have these two minority-majority districts.”

The new redistricting commission is supposed to consider communities of interest, meaning groups of people that share cultural, historic, or economic interests, without giving either party a leg up.

“It’s up to the residents of metro Detroit to tell us how do they see their community," Eguia said. “My expectation is that it will be shy of a district but not by very much. So if the City of Detroit were to be kept together. It’s going to need another 50,000 or 100,000.”

Could a surrounding suburb join Detroit? That's a possibility, but citizens and lawmakers are still waiting on final U.S. Census data.

“Because we’re going from 14 districts to 13. It’s kind of like this game of musical chairs; which incumbent is going to be left standing when the music stops?" Dulio asked. “Now somebody has got to probably run in an unfamiliar place.”

One place that could happen is in Oakland County. It's home to several Democratic House incumbents.

“In Oakland County when you’ve got a number of representatives, representatives Slotkin, Stevens, Levin, it's certainly possible that two of the three get put into the same district and then would have to run against each other in a Democratic primary," Dulio said.

He expects southeast Michigan is where Michigan will lose that congressional district. The U.P. and Northern Michigan are likely going to be impacted the least.

“Think of it like creating a jigsaw puzzle," Eugia added. "The corners are going to be whatever they are, right? They’re not going to change the corners much. The things in the middle have a lot more room to change.".

Dulio said he expects communities of interest to play a larger role in shaping state legislative districts, which are smaller. The commission is depending on people to weigh-in on how they want to be represented.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Brenda Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Michigan#Northern Michigan#Congressional District#State Lawmakers#Democratic Lawmakers#Democratic State#Historic Districts#Sos#Mi Supreme Court#Democratic Reps#Oakland University#U S Census#Democratic House#Gerrymandering#U S House#Oakland County#Public Input#Metro Detroit#Political Insiders#Population
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Michigan State University
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Bill package would give driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants in Michigan

A new set of bills being dubbed the Drive Safe bill package would allow both driver's licenses and state IDs to undocumented immigrants. Currently, there are 16 states and Washington DC that allows both driver's licenses and state ID cards to those living in those states undocumented. A few include Illinois, California, Utah and Vermont. Virginia was the latest to pass legislation in 2020.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan StatePosted by
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Moderate to severe drought exists in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN - Last week all of central and southern lower Michigan was in a "Moderate Drought". This week, that changed from NOAA and the National Weather Service upgrading parts of the area into a "Severe Drought". Right now, locations under severe drought include Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, northern Van Buren, and southern Muskegon Counties. While our chances of rain are not zero the next few days, they are limited to just scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...