Vermont State

Vt. officials want you to get your shot and a creemee

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are handing out a sweet incentive if you get your COVID vaccination. Starting Friday and going through the month of June, you can get a creemee if you get your vaccine at a state-run site. Vermont Dairy Farmers will be giving out 10,000 creemee coupons good for one small free creemee at participating vendors. The coupons are funded by the Vermont Dairy Promotion Council representing Vermont Dairy Farmers.

