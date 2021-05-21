Springer Realty Group Names Stu Schulman as President

Truist Wealth is delighted to announce that Margaret C. Wright has accepted the role of Senior Wealth Advisor. Margaret is partnering with Roger Key, one of Truist's most experienced advisors, and as a team will continue to serve our valued client families throughout the Southeast. Margaret has been advising Truist Wealth families for the past six years as an Investment Manager for ultra-high net worth clients. Prior to Truist, Margaret worked in product management as a Director with institutional asset manager EARNEST Partners and began her career with EY. Margaret is a graduate of the University of Georgia and received her Masters of Accountancy from the University of Virginia. She has also earned the CFA and CAIA charters, as well as the CPA designation. Margaret is very involved in the Atlanta community, where she was born and raised, currently serving as co-chair for the Atlanta Women's Foundation 2021 Women in Finance.