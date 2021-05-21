American Diet: Stop If You Are Eating Foods High In Sugar And Fat; It Could Impair Immunity
It is a fact universally known that a healthy diet is key to healthy living, but still, some people are unable to contemplate the dire consequences of eating an unhealthy diet. A poor diet is predominantly associated with weight gain and obesity, but it might shock you to know that the side effects do not end there. A recent study has found that The American diet, which is high in refined sugars, hydrogenated oils, and saturated fat, is one of those diets that can have a negative impact on your health.www.thehealthsite.com