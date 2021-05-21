American Diet: Stop If You Are Eating Foods High In Sugar And Fat; It Could Impair Immunity

If you think these surprisingly unhealthy diet foods are helping you reduce fat and calories, you might want to think again. Healthier diet food options are available, so be sure you check the packaging and read the labels. But in general, turkey bacon, which is obviously not bacon, consists of mechanically-separated turkey parts ground together, shaped, colored, and artificially flavored to become bacon-like. As a result, two ounces of turkey bacon has more than 1,900 milligrams of sodium, compared to 1,300 milligrams in pork, making it an unhealthy diet food. Pork bacon also provides more vitamin B complex nutrients and selenium (a mineral that activates certain cancer preventing proteins). Why sacrifice nutrients, flavor, and satisfaction to save about 25 calories? Go ahead and enjoy a slice or two of lean, lower-sodium, center cut bacon.