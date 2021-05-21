NFL Films analyst: If Giants keep Kelvin Benjamin, they can use him at tight end like ... Darren Waller and Travis Kelce?
There has been something of a growing trend recently where NFL teams try to convert uniquely-sized players at wide receiver or quarterback into tight ends. Logan Thomas — once with the Giants — is one of the best quarterback-to-tight end success stories, now one of the better players at the position for Washington. The Jaguars are trying it with former quarterback Tim Tebow and the Eagles similarly with Tyree Jackson, as well as converted wide receiver Hakeem Butler.www.nj.com