NFL Films analyst: If Giants keep Kelvin Benjamin, they can use him at tight end like ... Darren Waller and Travis Kelce?

They say good things come to those who wait. And largely in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs did exactly what they needed to do. That was let the board fall to them, hit on their top rated guys and benefit from tremendous value. In a matter of a mere two months, that beaten up Kansas City offensive line from Super Bowl LV is now suddenly one of the more daunting units in the league. Other needs were filled with prototypical styles they generally tend to covet. Or, the Chiefs won out with adding a flavor to the team that they were clearly missing.