newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, GA

Springer Realty Group Names Stu Schulman as President

By Springer Realty Group
northwestgeorgianews.com
 1 day ago

New president Stu Schulman will lead Springer Realty Group's growth strategy and bring its unique entrepreneurial-focused agency model into new markets. EXTON, Pa., May 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Springer Realty Group is pleased to announce the hiring of Stu Schulman as its new president. Stu joins the company after serving as Vice President, Client Relationships & Sales at MOBE, a healthcare service that partners with employers and insurers to help people achieve their health and wellness goals.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Rome, GA
Business
State
Maryland State
City
Rome, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Media Company#Marketing Strategy#Business Strategy#Springer Realty Group#Mobe#Srg#Spring Realty Group#Https Www#Pa 19341 Mobile#Neotrope#The Associated Press#Ap#Send2press Newswire#Partnerships#Multiple Leadership Roles#Springdale Dr#Media Contact#Company Culture#Leveraging Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Floyd County, GAhometownheadlines.com

Business: Hard Time Products, The Burkhalter Firm attorneys at law showcase stunning offices in a revitalized building in Broad Street’s 300 block.

For more than three decades, Tim Burkhalter crafted a career of keeping those who needed to be confined behind bars. Just five months into his retirement as Floyd County sheriff, he’s again knee-deep in dealing with jails and incarcerations. Those familiar suspect mug shots still surround him — some local, some fallen stars. They’re pictures on the walls.