There is no commitment to a state bailout in Thai Airways International debt rehabilitation plan, according to a source close to people conducting the process. In an online meeting between THAI’s creditors and business rehabilitation planners last week, Chansin Treenuchagron, the airline’s acting president and one of the planners, told the meeting that in the plan, the government is not obliged to bail out the airline. Nor it is required to act as a loan guarantor as it tries to get back on its feet.