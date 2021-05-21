Florida airport monkeys are the descendants of zoo escapees
Much-beloved wild African monkeys that live near the Fort Lauderdale airport are the descendants of a bunch of zoo escapees from 1948. Local lore long held that the monkeys (Chlorocebus sabaeus) may have descended from a failed private zoo, but a new genetic study and historical deep dive into the region's history now confirm that the monkeys' ancestors came from the Darnia Chimpanzee Farm, which shut down in 1956. The private zoo imported monkeys for use in animal research and also acted as a roadside attraction, complete with alligator wrestling.www.livescience.com