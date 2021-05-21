MLB insider identifies possible outfielder trade targets for Yankees’ Brian Cashman
It’s no secret general manager Brian Cashmam is in the market for an outfielder. That’s because players are dropping like flies for the New York Yankees. Both Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton are on the injured list. So is Ryan LaMarre, who was called up from Triple-A Scranton this week. On top of that, Clint Frazier has been battling a sore neck. That has left manager Aaron Boone with just Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner as sure things, with Miguel Andujar and utility man Tyler Wade getting some outfield reps.www.nj.com