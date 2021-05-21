MLB insider identifies possible outfielder trade targets for Yankees’ Brian Cashman

Coming into the season, many expected the Yankees to have one of the better outfield defenses in the league. Right fielder Aaron Judge would have been a perennial Gold Glove finalist over the past few seasons if he didn’t miss so much time with injuries, while left fielder Clint Frazier was actually a Gold Glove finalist last year. As “only” a league-average glove in center field over most of his career, Aaron Hicks looked to be the weak defensive link on the grass headed into the season. While it would be a stretch to expect them to be elite defensively like the Los Angeles Dodgers (thanks to that Cody Bellinger/Mookie Betts combo covering half of North America for them), it was reasonable to expect outfield defense to remain a strength.