Business

Apple’s Tim Cook to defend App Store at trial with Fortnite maker

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook on Friday will take the witness stand to defend the App Store, a booming part of the iPhone maker’s business that “Fortnite” maker Epic Games says is a monopoly that Apple abuses. Cook is expected to spend more than two hours making...

BusinessMacRumors Forums

Apple CEO Tim Cook Testifies in Epic Games v. Apple Trial

Today is the one of the last days of the Epic Games v. Apple trial, and Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken the stand to ask questions levied by both Apple and Epic lawyers. Cook's testimony won't be integral to the outcome of the trial, but what he has to say is of interest because this is the first time that he's testified in a legal case, which highlights the serious nature of this dispute.
BusinessTimes Daily

Apple CEO Tim Cook takes stand in Epic fight over app store

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company's ironclad control over its mobile app store as a way to keep things simple for customers while protecting them against security threats and privacy intrusions during Friday testimony denying allegations he has been running an illegal monopoly. Support...
TechnologyInternational Business Times

App Store Would Be 'Toxic' Mess Without Control, Apple CEO Says

Apple's online marketplace would become a "toxic" mess if the iPhone maker were forced to allow third-party apps without reviewing them, chief executive Tim Cook said in testimony at a high-stakes trial challenging the company's tight control of its platform. Cook, the last scheduled witness in the case brought by...
LawMacRumors Forums

Judge Grills Tim Cook on App Store Policies on Final Day of Epic Games v. Apple Trial

Apple CEO Tim Cook testified in the Epic Games v. Apple trial today, and some of the final questioning by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers did not appear to go in Apple's favor. She spent several minutes grilling Cook on Apple's App Store policies and some of the statements that he made. "You said you want to give users control, so what's the problem with allowing users to have a cheaper option for content?"
BusinessPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

As Apple's Tim Cook Testifies, The Judge Creates The Day's Most Dramatic Moment

CEO Tim Cook defended Apple on the witness stand on Friday in a trial playing out in Oakland, Calif. Epic Games, which is suing Apple, accuses it of being an illegal monopoly. For the first time, the CEO of the world's most valuable company defended that company in court. Apple CEO Tim Cook testified in a lawsuit that centers on a key feature of iPhones and iPads - the App Store. The maker of the hit video game Fortnite says the way Apple runs its App Store hurts consumers and drives out competition. NPR tech reporter Bobby Allyn has been covering the federal trial in Oakland and joins us now. And, of course, Bobby, we should note Apple is among NPR's financial supporters. And let's start with the courthouse itself, though. What was the scene like there?
Businesstheubj.com

Apple v Epic: Tim Cook showed up on the substitute Epic lawful column

Apple supervisor Tim Cook took the testimony box his organization’s major fight in court with Epic Games over a supposed imposing business model. the hit computer game Fortnite, claims over iPhone. During his appearance, Mr Cook keeping control of the App Store helped keep iPhones secure. he couldn’t App Store...
Businessmarketplace.org

Tim Cook’s (not so) Epic testimony

The antitrust trial involving Apple and Epic Games has provided a rare look into some of the tech giant’s business practices. The case wraps up soon, and it’s going out with a … slightly boring whimper. Apple CEO Tim Cook took the witness stand today. We talk about the importance of what he said, and didn’t say. Plus, how vaccines are making singles more attractive and a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.
BusinessEngadget

The Morning After: Tim Cook took the stand in the Epic vs. Apple trial

Friday was the last day of testimony in the trial between Epic and Apple, and it featured the most anticipated person to take the stand — Apple CEO Tim Cook. Karissa Bell covered all the important details, including some very pointed questions from US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, focusing on the often-rocky relationship Apple has with third-party developers.
Technologyprotocol.com

Tim Cook argues only Apple can protect iOS users from themselves

Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stand on Friday for the final day of testimony in the Epic v. Apple antitrust trial. It was Cook's first time testifying in court, though he was well prepared to argue Apple's point of view around the dangers of opening up the iOS ecosystem and why Apple operates its business the way it does.
Video Gamesesportsobserver.com

Epic v. Apple: Apple Made $100M From Fortnite, Tim Cook to Testify Friday

James has been covering the video games industry for nearly 23 years. He currently serves as The Esports Observer's senior editor. Esports Beijing 2021 Plan: $7.77M Honor of Kings World Champion Cup in National Olympic Sports Center, IEM and More. On May 20, the Beijing Municipality hosted an official press...
BusinessPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Apple CEO Tim Cook Is Taking The Witness Stand Friday. Here's Why It's A Big Deal

Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the witness stand in person on Friday in a high-stakes trial over whether his company is abusing its market power. In a courtroom in Oakland, Calif., Cook will be under oath answering questions from Apple lawyers and from attorneys for Epic Games, the maker of the popular videogame Fortnite, which is accusing Apple of being an illegal monopoly.