There is no stopping WhatsApp’s, really Facebook’s, changes to its privacy policy despite the immense backlash from its own users as well as privacy advocates. The bottom line remains that if you want to keep using WhatsApp, you’ll have to agree to share some of your data with Facebook, despite WhatsApp bragging about its privacy-focused operations. You won’t, however, immediately lose access to your account after the May 15th deadline if you don’t agree to that policy but you will slowly see yourself pushed out of the service until you do.