Preacher’s Point: Is Psalm 83 drawing near?

So, things are kicking off again between Israel and Palestine, and let me be very clear: Israel is almost entirely at fault for all this and their actions in occupying Palestine have been abhorrent. "Israeli authorities methodically privilege Jewish Israelis and discriminate against Palestinians. Laws, policies, and statements by leading Israeli officials make plain that the objective of maintaining Jewish Israeli control over demographics, political power, and land has long guided government policy. In pursuit of this goal, authorities have dispossessed, confined, forcibly separated, and subjugated Palestinians by virtue of their identity to varying degrees of intensity. In certain areas…these deprivations are so severe that they amount to the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution." And if you think that's just me spouting off my ignorant, biased opinion please note that those weren't my words — those were the words written by the international Nobel-prize winning NGO Human Rights Watch in their report from last month titled "a threshold crossed." If you are still clinging to the false belief that this is a complicated situation where "both sides" are at fault, I highly recommend you read the entire clear and utterly damning report.