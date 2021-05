What Happened: In another crackdown, China has refused to recognize virtual currencies such as bitcoin. In a joint statement issued on the People’s Bank of China’s WeChat account, banking and internet industry associations have stated that financial and payment institutions should no longer accept digital currencies as payment. It also noted that businesses should refuse to offer services and products related to cryptocurrencies. On the back of this, share prices have crashed sharply for a host of digital currencies, confirming the importance that this announcement has on the budding digital asset market. Meanwhile, China is continuing to roll out its own centralized digital yuan.