Acer is headed into the memory market with their Predator family of DDR4 of which a 1.45V, 3600MHz kit with timings of 14-15-15-35 is up for review at TechPowerUp. The kits look to be designed with Ryzen in mind, with Samsung B-die ICs on a 10-layer PCB but Intel likes those dies every bit as much. You can see the area on the heatspreader where the all important RGBs are stored in the picture above, which can be controlled by your motherboard to synchronize the light show in your case.