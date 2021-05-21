newsbreak-logo
Daywatch: Two years of Lightfoot, Lake Michigan beaches are making a comeback and Chicago’s 5 largest hotels to reopen

By Nicole Stock, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcgil_0a6kk7Yg00
Mayor Lori Lightfoot arrives for a news conference on her two-year anniversary as mayor, in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on May 20, 2021. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune

Good morning, Chicago. Illinois public health officials reported 1,542 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday and 42 deaths. There were 89,832 doses of the vaccine administered Wednesday, and the seven-day rolling average of daily doses is 65,998.

Meanwhile, a study came out this morning that shows many early COVID-19 patients ended up returning to the hospital within a few months for additional care. Read more about the study from the Tribune’s Madeline Buckley.

Also, after a long and stressful school year for students of all ages, graduation season is finally here. If you want to honor your graduate with a specialized notice in the Tribune, here’s how to submit it .

Nicole Stock, audience editor

Here’s more coronavirus news and other top stories you need to know to start your day.

For your smart speaker | Join our COVID-19 Facebook group | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today's eNewspaper edition

As Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot marks a turbulent two years in office, some potential 2023 challengers already getting mentioned

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday marked 24 months since her inauguration as the city’s first Black woman and openly gay mayor — a period during which she’s had to steer the nation’s third-largest city through the turbulence of a deadly pandemic, historic unrest that has rocked the city’s economy and endemic gun violence. While the mayor has scored her share of political victories, she’s also grappled with a revolving door of top advisers, public relations nightmares and an array of unfulfilled campaign promises .

When shots were scarce, 60% of Chicago’s vaccine supply went to suburbanites and low-risk neighborhoods, Tribune analysis shows

A Tribune analysis of federal vaccination data shows that in Glencoe’s predominant ZIP code, roughly 1 in every 6 residents was given their first dose from Chicago’s vaccine supply during the rollout’s earliest phases .

Residents of other affluent suburbs also had luck finding shots in the city between December 2020 and mid-April, a period when eligibility rules were still in play, people were desperate to find appointments and city officials were promising to steer doses to the hardest-hit neighborhoods .

With lake levels dropping, some Lake Michigan beaches are making a comeback — just in time for summer

Lake Michigan is easing up — after swallowing shorelines, flooding coasts and breaking records — and just in time for beach season.

Levels have lowered from record highs as part of an overall Great Lakes downswing. The receding water has been welcomed by some beach towns and lakefront parks that weathered destruction in recent years. A group of Great Lakes officials estimated at least $500 million of damage in cities last year.

With Pollyanna Brewing majority owner having left company, suburban brewery pledges to ‘make craft beer more inclusive’

The majority owner and chief executive officer of suburban Pollyanna Brewing is “no longer involved in any capacity with the management or operations” of the company as Pollyanna seeks to “take the needed actions to make craft beer more inclusive” under its new leadership, the brewery said Wednesday.

The news came after an announcement from Cicerone Certification Program that it suspended an employee accused by an anonymous person on Instagram of propositioning a series of women at a brewery following a certification exam. No allegations against Pollyanna Brewing have surfaced on the Instagram posts as of Thursday.

After a devastating 15 months, downtown Chicago’s 5 largest hotels to be open by late June

Downtown Chicago’s five largest hotels are expected to be back in business within the next month, more than a year after three of those properties went dark because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The huge hotels are expected to gradually hire back hundreds of employees each as hotel reservations increase.

