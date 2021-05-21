newsbreak-logo
Columbia County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 13.9 feet. * Flood stage is 11 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Friday was 13.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 13 feet, Minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps. Move livestock to higher ground.

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Columbia; Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN UNION AND SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES...UNION AND NORTHERN CLAIBORNE PARISHES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 814 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Huttig to near Haynesville. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Huttig, Junction City, Farmerville, Haynesville, Bernice, Atlanta, Cooley, Marion, Lisbon, Felsenthal, Spearsville, Lillie, Hew Hope, Antioch, Aurelle, Oakland, Linville, Haile, Taylorville and Summerfield. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Arkansas...and north central and northwestern Louisiana.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Union The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas Union County in south central Arkansas Columbia County in southwestern Arkansas North central Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Claiborne Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lisbon to near Canfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include El Dorado, Magnolia, Smackover, Norphlet, Junction City, Haynesville, Taylor, Strong, Calion, Emerson, Shongaloo, Bussey, Mount Holly, Smithland, Atlanta, Wesson, Village, Lisbon, Urbana and Lawson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Nevada SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN HEMPSTEAD...NORTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE...NEVADA AND NORTHERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM CDT At 119 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong gust front with accompanying showers along a line extending from near Blevins to Perrytown to Garland. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these showers. Locations impacted include Hope, Prescott, Stamps, Waldo, Lewisville, McNeil, Emmet, Blevins, Buckner, Perrytown, Rosston, Washington, Willisville, Bodcaw, Bluff City, White Oak Lake State Park, McCaskill, Cale, Patmos and Oakhaven. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.