newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Revelations From Prince Harry's Apple TV+ Series: From His Biggest Regret to Being a Yes Man

By Alexandra Hurtado
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

“The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth,” Prince Harry says in his new Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See. The Duke of Sussex, who stepped away from royal duties last year, has been sharing his truth in recent months sitting down with Dax Shepard, Oprah Winfrey and James Corden. Now in his docuseries, premiering May 21, the Duke of Sussex is getting personal once again, speaking about his late mother Princess Diana, the royal family and Meghan Markle. Here are some of Harry’s biggest revelations and candid quotes from the first three episodes of The Me You Can’t See.

parade.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Parade

Parade

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
James Corden
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Dax Shepard
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yes Man#First Tv#British Royal Family#Uk#Princess Diana#Duke Of Sussex#Regret#Oprah Winfrey Interview#Episodes#Paparazzi#Truth#Silence#London#History#Quotes#Royal Duties#Nepal#Africa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Prince Harry Says He Wanted To Leave Royal Life By The Time He Was In His 20s

Prince Harry touched on nearly every major aspect of his life during a wide-ranging interview on the “Armchair Expert” podcast with hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. In the one-and-a-half hour episode, which was released on Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex talked about myriad disparate topics, including Joe Rogan, Princess Diana, the benefits of therapy, nude pictures taken of him in Las Vegas, his first incognito supermarket date with Meghan Markle, unconscious bias, and his military service.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Prince Harry Doesn't Regret His Oprah Interview at All, a Royal Expert Says

There have been several reports that suggest Prince Harry's relationship with the rest of the royal family has been more strained than ever in the wake of his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. According to royal biographer and expert Ingrid Seward, the repercussions of the interview wouldn't have come as...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Prince Charles "May Never Forgive" Prince Harry for Oprah Tell-All Interview

It's been a whole month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did their tell-all interview with Oprah ... but that doesn't mean that everyone in the royal family is over the things Harry said during the sit-down. Prince Charles seems to be taking it particularly hard — so much so, that Queen Elizabeth is reportedly getting fed up with Charles for being so unwilling to forgive his son. Prince William is trying to mend the situation and set an example for his dad, though.
Entertainmentrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Apple TV+ announces Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry series debut date

A highly anticipated multi-part documentary series from co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, now has a debut date. Apple TV+ announced Monday that "The Me You Can't See," which features stories meant to help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being, will premiere May 21 on Apple TV+.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“It feels and is very personal”: the sad revelation of Prince Harry that moved his fans

The prince harry, 36, has revealed great details of his mental health documentary he made with the American media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, 67. After the delays for Harry’s resignation and Meghan Markle to Royal family and due to the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finally the television project «Me You Can’t See» It will premiere on May 21 on Apple TV +.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

William, Harry condemn BBC over ‘deceitful’ Diana interview

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and his brother Prince Harry on Thursday issued strongly worded statements criticizing the BBC and British media for unethical practices after an investigation concluded that one of the broadcaster’s journalists used “deceitful behavior” to secure Princess Diana’s most explosive TV interview in 1995. The circumstances...
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Find out when Prince Harry and Oprah’s Apple TV+ series is premiering

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s documentary series is arriving on Apple TV+ this month! The streaming service announced on Monday that The Me You Can’t See will premiere on May 21. The multi-part documentary series, co-created and executive produced by Oprah and the Duke of Sussex, will feature “illuminating stories that help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being.”
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry & Prince William 'Are Not Talking At The Moment' Following Reunion At Prince Philip's Funeral, Expert Claims

Even though Prince William and Prince Harry were seen talking at Prince Philip's funeral on April 17, the brothers are still at odds with one another, an expert claims. “All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment,” Nick Bullen, the editor-in-chief and cofounder of True Royalty TV, told Us Weekly on Monday, May 10.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Knew Oprah Tell-All Would Rock The Boat, But Did It Anyway!

British Royal family news reveals Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex knew that his bombshell of an interview with Oprah Winfrey would certainly rock the boat with his family members back in the UK, but he did it anyway. At least that’s what a new report says as a lot of loyal fans on both sides of the pond can’t help but wonder why he and Meghan Markle would air their dirty laundry the way they did without realizing that the consequences would be severe. In other words, Prince Harry knows all too well that his father Prince Charles may never speak to him again for the way that he embarrassed the royal family. Here’s what you need to know.