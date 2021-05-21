Revelations From Prince Harry's Apple TV+ Series: From His Biggest Regret to Being a Yes Man

“The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth,” Prince Harry says in his new Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See. The Duke of Sussex, who stepped away from royal duties last year, has been sharing his truth in recent months sitting down with Dax Shepard, Oprah Winfrey and James Corden. Now in his docuseries, premiering May 21, the Duke of Sussex is getting personal once again, speaking about his late mother Princess Diana, the royal family and Meghan Markle. Here are some of Harry’s biggest revelations and candid quotes from the first three episodes of The Me You Can’t See.