Weeks before expanding the business with a new restaurant opening, a local company has gone viral on TikTok and is trying to keep up with a mountain of new orders. Deric and Brooklynn Cahill are the husband and wife entrepreneurs behind Wicked BOLD Chocolates, and use social media to engage with fans of their vegan chocolates. Brooklynn was in a car accident in early April, and though she wasn’t injured, the car was in the shop for several weeks and they got a rental car from Enterprise. On April 29, Deric went to Enterprise to return the rental car to a nearly empty business. As he waited, the phone kept ringing but no one was answering it.