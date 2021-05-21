newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Medical Cannabis Firm Backed by Snoop Dogg Begins Trading in London

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC Miami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, which enjoys backing from rapper Snoop Dogg and tobacco giant Imperial Brands, launched Friday on the London Stock Exchange. The British company, which specializes in pain-alleviating cannabinoid drug development, raised gross proceeds of £16.5 million ($23.4 million) in its initial public offering, with a starting market value of just over £48 million ($69.1 million).

www.nbcmiami.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Ipo#Uk#Drug Company#Stock Trading#Snoop Dogg Begins Trading#British#Casa Verde#Imperial Brands#The London Stock Exchange#Outstanding Foods#Klarna#Cnbc#Ipo#Oct#Tobacco#Rapper#Venture#Drug Development#Initial Public Offering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Medical & Biotechganjapreneur.com

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Begins Trading on London Stock Exchange

The cannabis-focused venture capital firm Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies — which is backed by Casa Verde, the venture capital firm partially owned by Snoop Dogg — started trading today on the London Stock Exchange. Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (OCT) has begun trading today on the London Stock Exchange following a capital raise...
Businesscannabisnewsworld.com

Shares of David Beckham-backed cannabis company soar after debuting on London Stock Exchange

The share price of the David Beckham-backed biosynthetic cannabinoid company Cellular Goods climbed by more than 300 per cent after debuting on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) earlier today, reports Sky News . The company sells a line of skincare and topical products infused with cannabinoids and saw share prices jump from 5 pence ($0.08) to more than 20 pence ($0.33) on its first day of action. Access to medical cannabis for U.K. patients under threat due to Brexit David Beckham invests in CBD company NHL Legend Mark Messier teams up with CBD water company “We are delighted with the strong support from a wide range of institutional and retail investors to build premium consumer products based on biosynthetic cannabinoids under the Cellular Goods brand,” chief executive Alexis Abraham told Sky News . Susannah Streeter, a senior investment and markets analyst with Hargreaves Lansdown, told City A.M. that Beckham’s association with the company likely helped boost the stock on its first day of trading. “It’s not clear exactly how Mr. Beckham’s backing will evolve with Cellular Goods, but whether he’ll remain behind the scenes, or appear on the packaging, his personal brand has given the launch a bit of a kick,” Streeter said. Though recreational cannabis remains illegal in the U.K., the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently allowed medical cannabis companies to be publicly traded. Cellular Goods is just the third cannabis company to list on the LSE. “There has been a massive burst of excitement, and it’s warranted, but not all companies are created equal, and because they carry a cannabis title, one should not immediately think they’re a good company,” venture capitalist Ed McDermott told City A.M. McDermott predicts that there could be as many as 20 cannabis-related companies listed on the LSE by the end of the…
Medical & Biotechinvesting.com

Medical cannabis company Hellenic Dynamics set to float in London

Investing.com – Hellenic Dynamics, a supplier of medicinal cannabis products, plans to float on the London Stock Exchange in June at a valuation of £50mln. News of the company’s intention to float was first published in City AM. The company, which was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London,...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Grow Group PLC Renew Market Access Services Agreement for Medical Cannabis in the United Kingdom

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aurora Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, and Grow Group PLC ("Grow"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving access to cannabis-based medicines in the United Kingdom ("UK"), today announced the extension of their long-standing strategic relationship by signing a two-year market access services agreement for the UK. Aurora was one of the first companies to enter into a strategic relationship with Grow in August 2019 and since then, both companies have become leaders in the rapidly growing medical cannabis market in the UK.
Businessmitechnews.com

C3 Industries CEO Ankur Rungta Updates Cannabis Company Story

ANN ARBOR – C3 Industries is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Ann Arbor. Its CEO is Ankur Rungta. In this video interview, Ankur updates progress made in not only expanding the company’s provisioning centers, soon five and eventually 11, plus expanding its 40,000 square foot grow facility in Webberville by another 90,000 square feet.
Celebritiesdecrypt.co

BeetsDAO Founder: Ethereum DAOs Connected Us with Snoop Dogg

NFT collective BeetsDAO brought together Snoop Dogg and meme creator Chris Torres. Co-founder Jordan Garbis thinks DAOs will help harness the staying power of NFTs. For NFT collective BeetsDAO’s co-founder Jordan Garbis, DAOs are a little like the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon game—on the strength of their network effect, he thinks it’s highly likely that one member can pull strings to connect another member with almost anyone in the world.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Aurora Cannabis Focuses On U.K. Medical Cannabis Market, Expands Its Collaboration With Grow Group On Heels Of NASDAQ Transfer

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB) confirmed Thursday its subsidiary Aurora Germany GmbH has extended its collaboration with a United Kingdom-focused biopharmaceutical company Grow Group PLC. The two companies signed a two-year market access services agreement for the U.K. Previously, the Canadian cannabis giant was one of the first companies to...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Mydecine To Spin-Out Its U.S. Cannabis Assets By Mid July

Psychedelics and mycology company, Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO: MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA), is seeking to increase shareholders value by spinning off its U.S. cannabis assets and its stake in U.S. cannabis projects into a newly formed subsidiary. The Denver-based company intends to spin off its holdings of common shares in...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Royals Can No Longer Deny This Persistent Rumor Is a Lie, Says Source

It's no secret that Duchess Meghan has proven to be a polarizing figure in Britain. Last month, a U.K. poll conducted by YouGov found that her popularity (as well as Prince Harry's) dropped to its lowest level in the aftermath of Prince Philip's funeral. The survey found that only 29 percent of Britons have a positive view of her while Harry, who was once second in popularity only to Queen Elizabeth, has seen his favorability ranking plummet to 49 percent. That's a far cry from their earliest days a couple.
Tampa, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

No turning back for fast-growing medical device firm

Tampa-based medical device innovator company PainTEQ, which focuses on finding minimally invasive solutions for interventional pain, started 2020 with less than 15 employees. The firm ended the year with almost 40 — more than doubling its payroll. Big moves. Tampa-based PainTEQ has had several years worth of highlights during the...
PharmaceuticalsFinancial Times

Cannabis investors bet on regulatory softening

Rahul Bhushan, co-founder of the company behind the Rize Medical Cannabis and Life Sciences Ucits ETF, can be a master of understatement. “It wasn’t the easiest product to construct,” he says of the exchange traded fund, which launched in February 2020. He and the team at RizeETF had been watching...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

6 Cannabis Stocks Lighting Up the News This Week

Welcome back to our weekly series, Schaeffer's Cannabis Stock News Update, where we recap what happened in the world of marijuana stocks last week and look ahead to how the cannabis industry continues to take shape in 2021. Investor interest in the cannabis industry is growing at an explosive rate,...
Nevada StateTimes Union

Planet 13 Launches Cannabis Infused HaHa Sodas in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Planet 13, a leading vertically integrated Nevada cannabis company, has launched HaHa Soda at the Las Vegas SuperStore and Medizin Dispensary. HaHa Soda products will soon be available in over 50 dispensaries across the state. Haha Soda flavors include: Old School Root Beer, Ludicrous...
Retailinvesting.com

Koios Beverage Corp (KBEV)

BRIEF-Koios Beverage Secures Purchase Order With Walmart To Supply 1,094 Locations Across U.S. Feb 27 (Reuters) - Koios Beverage Corp KBEV.CD :* KOIOS BEVERAGE CORP SECURES PURCHASE ORDER WITH WALMART; TO SUPPLY 1,094 LOCATIONS ACROSS US. Nov 28 (Reuters) - Koios Beverage Corp KBEV.CD : * KOIOS BEVERAGE CORP. ANNOUNCES...
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Imperial Helium Corp. to Commence Trading on TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "IHC"

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Imperial Helium Corp. ('Imperial' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV'). The common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSXV effective May 21, 2021, under the symbol 'IHC'.