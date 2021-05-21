Medical Cannabis Firm Backed by Snoop Dogg Begins Trading in London

The share price of the David Beckham-backed biosynthetic cannabinoid company Cellular Goods climbed by more than 300 per cent after debuting on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) earlier today, reports Sky News . The company sells a line of skincare and topical products infused with cannabinoids and saw share prices jump from 5 pence ($0.08) to more than 20 pence ($0.33) on its first day of action. Access to medical cannabis for U.K. patients under threat due to Brexit David Beckham invests in CBD company NHL Legend Mark Messier teams up with CBD water company “We are delighted with the strong support from a wide range of institutional and retail investors to build premium consumer products based on biosynthetic cannabinoids under the Cellular Goods brand,” chief executive Alexis Abraham told Sky News . Susannah Streeter, a senior investment and markets analyst with Hargreaves Lansdown, told City A.M. that Beckham’s association with the company likely helped boost the stock on its first day of trading. “It’s not clear exactly how Mr. Beckham’s backing will evolve with Cellular Goods, but whether he’ll remain behind the scenes, or appear on the packaging, his personal brand has given the launch a bit of a kick,” Streeter said. Though recreational cannabis remains illegal in the U.K., the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently allowed medical cannabis companies to be publicly traded. Cellular Goods is just the third cannabis company to list on the LSE. “There has been a massive burst of excitement, and it’s warranted, but not all companies are created equal, and because they carry a cannabis title, one should not immediately think they’re a good company,” venture capitalist Ed McDermott told City A.M. McDermott predicts that there could be as many as 20 cannabis-related companies listed on the LSE by the end of the…