These Regions Are Set to See a Boom in Travel—and Property Investment

As more people get vaccinated for Covid-19 and nations around the world emerge from lockdown, many are considering international travel and investment for the first time in over a year. The EU has decided to ease travel restrictions on fully vaccinated tourists from non-EU countries, and aviation and travel groups are urging a reopening of travel between the U.S. and the U.K.With this reopening will come a travel and investment boom, many real estate experts anticipate. In popular holiday destinations, particularly ones that have year-round appeal like the French Alps, Venice, Mallorca and others, buyers who were once frequent visitors are now considering purchasing properties where they can settle in for longer stretches and work remotely.