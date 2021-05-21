newsbreak-logo
'Lupin' Author Maurice Leblanc's 'The Island of Thirty Coffins' Picked Up by Beta Film (EXCLUSIVE)

By John Hopewell
seattlepi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMunich-based Beta Film, one of Europe’s biggest independent TV companies, has acquired worldwide distribution rights outside France to “The Island of Thirty Coffins,” a French series adaptation of a novel by “Lupin” author Maurice Leblanc. An atmospheric crime thriller from Leblanc – whose Arsène Lupin character, created in 1905, inspired...

www.seattlepi.com
