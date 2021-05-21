The God Squad: Some reactions to my column on suicide, some questions ...
Q: Just read your response to “A” who asked, “Is suicide a forgivable sin because soon I will commit it?” Well, you gave excellent advice, but you never answered the question. Suicide is murder in the first degree, so it is definitely not a forgivable sin. As a Catholic, I was taught, and I believe, that murder and suicide are mortal sins that would send your soul straight to Hell. What does Judaism have to say about it? — From L.www.nhregister.com