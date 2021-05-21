newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Premier League team of the season 2020-21

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YoJyb_0a6khitz00
Ruben Dias, Harry Kane and Tomas Soucek have all impressed this season

The Premier League season will come to an end on Sunday with Manchester City already confirmed as title winners for a third time in four years.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at who has caught the eye during English football’s top flight this term.

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOq8p_0a6khitz00
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has kept 15 clean sheets this season (PA Wire)

A huge part of why Aston Villa have not been involved in a relegation battle this season. The hero in his first game with a crucial penalty save against Sheffield United, the ex-Arsenal goalkeeper has been an ever-present and kept an impressive 15 clean sheets.

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

While Cancelo has not played the whole season at right-back, he has been a key cog in the wheel for Pep Guardiola’s title winners. Given a license to roam, the Portugal international has often helped City outnumber their rivals in midfield and been a valuable asset at both ends of the pitch.

Wesley Fofana (Leicester)

The young defender has thrived with the Foxes and not let a hefty price tag weigh him down. An injury to Caglar Soyuncu in October opened the door for the France Under-21 international to grab a starting berth and his composure and reading of the game has caught the eye.

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

It is not often a defender wins the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year award, but the centre-back helped transform the fortunes of City after a stuttering opening month. A colossal figure in defence, who breeds a positive effect on those around him. The heir to Vincent Kompany’s throne.

Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

One of the Red Devils’ most consistent performers this season and contributed in an attacking sense with five assists and one memorable goal in the league. A trusted lieutenant of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s, who has helped the left-back force his way back into the England fold.

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Not many at Stamford Bridge have matched Mount in churning out the same high level of displays week after week. An ally for Frank Lampard and equally loved by his successor Thomas Tuchel, the 22-year-old has improved all facets this term to edge towards becoming the complete midfielder.

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYjQD_0a6khitz00
Manchester City win the 2020/21 Premier League Package (PA Wire)

The German started a two-month purple patch in December which turned the season around for City and gave them unstoppable momentum. Gundogan hit 11 goals in 12 Premier League appearances and flourished with Kevin De Bruyne out injured. While his scoring rate has dropped, his influence has remained.

Tomas Soucek (West Ham)

Arguably the signing of the season following an excellent loan spell in the second half of the last campaign. The Czech midfielder has not only hit double figures in goals but been a warrior in the middle of the park for West Ham who have gone from relegation candidates to European qualification in 12 months.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

The former champions endured a mixed start to the campaign, but an opening-day hat-trick from Salah was a sign of things to come. The Egyptian has maintained his high standards and again netted over 20 times in the division while others have struggled. Where would Liverpool be without him?

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MSnG_0a6khitz00
Harry Kane has enjoyed another prolific season in front of goal (PA Wire)

Spurs’ main man has carried the side this season, leading them to the top of the table in November before it all came crashing down soon after. Nevertheless, the England captain has been typically ultra-consistent and also added more assists to his game with over 30 goal involvements in the top flight during the campaign.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

While a large share of his goals have been from the penalty spot, more often than not the playmaker has drawn the foul inside the area and been one of the leaders for United this term. A big presence whenever he is on the pitch, there have been plenty of wonder strikes and key contributions in his first full season at Old Trafford.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
68K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Vincent Kompany
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Red Devils#Leicester#Chelsea#West Ham#The Premier League Season#Foxes#The Red Devils#German#Czech#European#Egyptian#Manchester City#Sheffield United#Tottenham Rrb Spurs#Midfield#England#Right Back#Title Winners#English Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Sheffield United F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Kevin De Bruyne closes in on a Manchester City return

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City’s final two Premier League games of the season with less than two weeks to go to the Champions League final. De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games with a muscle injury, giving City a scare ahead of the meeting with Chelsea in Porto on May 29.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Man City crowned 2020-21 Premier League champions

Manchester City have been crowned 2020-21 Premier League champions after Manchester United's defeat to Leicester. Pep Guardiola's side have had to wait to rubberstamp their latest triumph, following changes to the fixture schedule and their own slip-up. A late defeat to Chelsea last weekend as closest rivals United won at...
Premier LeagueESPN

Chelsea beat Man City, foil chance to win 2020-21 Premier League title

Manchester City missed the opportunity to wrap up the 2020-21 Premier League title against Chelsea at the Etihad on Saturday as they fell to a 2-1 loss. Raheem Sterling scored for City on the stroke of half-time before Hakim Ziyech levelled after the hour mark. Marcos Alonso scored the winning goal two minutes into added time.
Premier Leaguesportsmax.tv

Man City win Premier League 2020-21: Guardiola savours hardest title

Pep Guardiola has declared Manchester City's 2020-21 Premier League success to be the hardest title triumph of his career. Leicester City's 2-1 victory at Manchester United on Tuesday left Guardiola's side with an unassailable 10-point advantage at the summit with three games remaining. It is City's third championship win in...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Mahrez: I want to finish my career at Manchester City

The Algeria international has said that his target is to finish his career at the Etihad Stadium after winning a third Premier League title. Riyad Mahrez says that given the opportunity, he will finish his career at Manchester City. Mahrez made his name at Leicester, who he joined from Le...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City ace Mahrez: Can I win the Ballon d'Or?

Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez admits the Ballon d'Or is now beyond him. Despite the Algeria international enjoying career best form this season, the 30 year-old concedes the game's top prize is out of reach. He told RMC: "I wouldn't go that far. "Now I am focused on the Champions...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd chiefs convinced Sancho deal a step away

Manchester United are 'more confident than ever' of landing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The German club have publicly stated that they will listen to offers for the England winger. With two years remaining on his contract, Dortmund have decided to lower their original asking price. Eurosport claims United are...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Riyad Mahrez states 'I want to end my career at Manchester City' as he admits latest Premier League title victory has been 'very special' after being motivated by losing out to Liverpool last season

Riyad Mahrez admitted he is open to the possibility of ending his career at Manchester City after winning his third Premier League title. Mahrez joined Pep Guardiola's side from Leicester City - where he won his first - in the summer of 2018 for £60million and has since flourished, helping them reclaim the title and reach the Champions League final this season.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Manchester United are holding talks for winger today

Manchester United’s recent transfer policy has involved signing some of the best young talents from around the world and putting them in the club’s academy in hopes of developing them into Premier League quality players. Kamaldeen Sulemana is one youngster that they have been linked with, who could be ready...