The Deeply Touching Reason Archie's First Words Haunt Prince Harry

By Rose Stokes
Grazia
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a moment in every parent’s life that they’ll always remember; the first time a clearly defined word emerges from their baby’s nonsensical noises and babbling. Ordinarily it’s a moment marked by pride and excitement, perhaps tinged with a small dose of sadness that their baby is moving into a different phase of life. But for Prince Harry — whose son Archie that he shares with Meghan Markle has recently turned two — it was also a reminder of the great loss he suffered as a boy, when his mother, Princess Diana, was tragically killed in a car accident.

