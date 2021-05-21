newsbreak-logo
Pilot From Hudson Valley Diverted By Fighter Jet After Flying In Restricted Airspace

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
An airplane from New York, flew in a restricted no-fly zone when President Joe Biden was at his Delaware home. Photo Credit: The White House

A small aircraft was intercepted by a military fighter jet after it allegedly violated restricted airspace while President Joe Biden was at his Delaware home.

The Grumman AA-5 Tiger was flown from New York's Hudson Valley, in Middletown in Orange County, to Ocean City, Maryland on Saturday, May 15.

The aircraft entered restricted airspace around 1 p.m. Sunday, May 16, said a Secret Service spokesperson.

“On May 16, at approximately 1:09 p.m., a small aircraft violated the restricted airspace in Wilmington, Delaware," the spokesperson said. "Per standard protocol, U.S. military aircraft responded, the aircraft was intercepted, and the pilot redirected to a local airport.”

The fighter jet dispensed signal flares to direct the pilot out of the restricted zone.

When Biden is at his home in Delaware there is a no-fly zone in the region that covers sections of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Commercial pilots are in contact with the FAA during flights and are allowed to fly in the area, as are police helicopters and air ambulances.

