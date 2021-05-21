Get mouth-watering brisket from Iron Grate BBQ on Howell Avenue

You can always judge a BBQ joint by two things - the smell and the way they package the sweet tea.

"We burn Wisconsin oak and hickory for heat and flavor and it's just tending the fire all night," says Aaron Patin, owner of Iron Grate BBQ on 4125 S Howell Ave in Milwaukee.

Needless to say, they've got both things right at Iron Grate BBQ.

"We have what we call the Milwaukee rib, which is the bone in rib belly cut. Just our way of being crafty with how we butcher the animal to execute our menu," says Patin.

While everything is smoked to perfection, according to Patin, it's the brisket you'll write home about.

"We're probably most proud of our brisket here. The time and delicacy that it takes to execute that, it's definitely what we are most proud of," says Patin.

In a crazy twist of pride, Patin and Iron Grate are raffling off a cash cow.

"This is a chance for someone to win something unique that's essentially a miniature version of exactly what we use here," says Patin.

For every gift card purchase of a hundred dollars; or equivalent catering order, your name goes in. If you win, don't worry, Patin will share some tricks and tips to get you started.

"We are still in our 1-800 helpline for BBQ, but tech support will be available for those who need that," says Patin.

It might sound counterproductive, but it's the perfect way to say thank you to the community that keeps the fires burning at Iron Grate.

"Our customers and customer base have shown up for us and continued to show up for us over this past year. So, there's nothing more we could ask for, just a big thank you to Milwaukee and beyond for being there for us," says Patin.





Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip