newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry Opens Up About How The Royal Family Reacted To Meghan Markle's Suicidal Thoughts

By Emily Hutchinson
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince Harry has spoken out about his famous family's response to his wife, Meghan Markle sharing that she had been experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan got extremely candid about her mental health in the couple's now infamous March tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. "I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially because I know how much loss he's suffered, but I knew that if I didn't say it that I would do it," Meghan told Winfrey (per CBS News), candidly confessing there was a time she "just didn't want to be alive anymore."

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicidal Thoughts#British Royal Family#Uk#Mental Health#Cbs News#Daily Mail#Family Members#Confessions#Silence#Request#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CharitiesPosted by
Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's non-profit teams up with Procter & Gamble

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's Archewell Foundation said on Tuesday it has entered into a multi-year partnership with consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (PG.N) aimed at building more compassionate communities. The partnership would focus on gender equality, creating inclusive online spaces and "resilience and impact" through sport,...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Has Piers Morgan Gone Too Far With Meghan Markle This Time?

Royal Family critics believe Piers Morgan needs to pipe down a little. This comes after the former Good Morning Britain host slammed Meghan Markle after reports said that she is writing a children’s book called The Bench. It’s about Prince Harry and Archie’s father and son relationship. Apparently, Piers thinks that Meghan is the last person who should write about family values.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

17 heartwarming photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are happily embracing their Californian life with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020. Prince Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their baby daughter this summer, may be raising their son as a private citizen, but the...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Meghan Markle Talks About Her Unborn Daughter in Her 'Vax Life' Speech

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Prince Harry, also wears 'Women Power Charm Necklace' in her speech to honor her baby. AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle is clearly looking forward to welcoming her second child with Prince Harry. When delivering a speech for "Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World" event, the Duchess of Sussex could not help but talk about her unborn daughter.
Celebritiesromper.com

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Once Met Up & Flirted At A Supermarket

In a revealing new podcast interview, Prince Harry surprised royal fans by admitting that he and Meghan Markle once arranged an incognito meeting at a supermarket in London early in their relationship. While the meeting was meant to enable the pair to pick up a few essential items, the Duke of Sussex confessed the secret supermarket meet-up had also proved to be a rare chance for some public flirting.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince Harry reveals haunting memory from Princess Diana's funeral

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about the one memory that will always stand out for him from his mother Princess Diana's funeral. Speaking on The Me You Can't See, his new mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said: "When my mum was taken away from me at the age of 12, just before my 13th birthday, I didn't want the [royal] life. Sharing the grief of my mother's death with the world."
Beauty & Fashionmarthastewart.com

Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Shared the Most Memorable Moments from Her and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's third wedding anniversary is just one week away, and someone close to the couple is reflecting on his role in the nuptials and what it felt like to be there on the big day. Daniel Martin, a globally revered makeup artist, created the bride's look for her walk down the aisle, which included "no-makeup, makeup" and glowing skin. Looking back on the event, there were several moments—aside from his glam responsibilities—that stood out to him. As a fellow person of color, he particularly valued the presence of diversity. "It's so wild because if you really think about it, if we break it down in such a way on such a top-level, that family represents colonization. And here's someone of color who is married into it. My participation in it as an Asian American, I didn't really think about it," Martin told People. "For me, it was just helping my friends feel as beautiful and comfortable on her wedding day. I've never thought about it in that context, but now you bring that up, what an incredible opportunity to just let everyone know or just show people, Hey, we are a global society."
CelebritiesPosted by
K945

Prince Harry Details the Night That Meghan Markle Considered Taking Her Own Life

Prince Harry spoke about the night that his wife, Meghan Markle considered taking her own life. On Friday (May 21), the Duke of Sussex spoke about the terrifying moment on his and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See. Markle first revealed that she was struggling with suicidal thoughts during their explosive sit-down interview with Winfrey in March. Markle said that she was struggling with royal life and the constant media scrutiny.