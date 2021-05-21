Court Avenue closures start Friday: What to know
Key sections of DSM's Court Avenue close to traffic and those under 21 at 9pm tonight. ( I t's a Fri-Sat thing and areas reopen at 2am.)
We're already hearing about some heartaches.
- Groups with someone < 21 leaving events like at the nearby Civic Center could find themselves all dressed up with nowhere close to grab a late bite.
Why it matters: If we don't get this right, our entertainment district and its businesses will suffer.
Be smart: Two shootings in the district left five people injured last month .
- DSM, Polk County and biz owners are trying to make the area safer so it isn't stigmatized as violent.
Details: The plan closes a nearly two-block span along Court Avenue and another block along Third Street.
- Dozens of security officers and new cameras will be in place.
- The late-night road closures allow for expanded patio seating.
- The plan continues through Sept. 4.
What they're saying: Almost all the area businesses agree with the plan, Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith told Jason yesterday.
- Yes, but: Evaluations are ongoing. A limited waiver for minors accompanied by a parent or guardian is possible, Hockensmith said.