Polk County, IA

Court Avenue closures start Friday: What to know

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 1 day ago
Key sections of DSM's Court Avenue close to traffic and those under 21 at 9pm tonight. ( I t's a Fri-Sat thing and areas reopen at 2am.)

We're already hearing about some heartaches.

  • Groups with someone < 21 leaving events like at the nearby Civic Center could find themselves all dressed up with nowhere close to grab a late bite.

Why it matters: If we don't get this right, our entertainment district and its businesses will suffer.

Be smart: Two shootings in the district left five people injured last month .

  • DSM, Polk County and biz owners are trying to make the area safer so it isn't stigmatized as violent.

Details: The plan closes a nearly two-block span along Court Avenue and another block along Third Street.

  • Dozens of security officers and new cameras will be in place.
  • The late-night road closures allow for expanded patio seating.
  • The plan continues through Sept. 4.
What they're saying: Almost all the area businesses agree with the plan, Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith told Jason yesterday.

  • Yes, but: Evaluations are ongoing. A limited waiver for minors accompanied by a parent or guardian is possible, Hockensmith said.
