Court Avenue closures start Friday: What to know

Key sections of DSM's Court Avenue close to traffic and those under 21 at 9pm tonight. ( I t's a Fri-Sat thing and areas reopen at 2am.)

We're already hearing about some heartaches.

Groups with someone < 21 leaving events like at the nearby Civic Center could find themselves all dressed up with nowhere close to grab a late bite.

Why it matters: If we don't get this right, our entertainment district and its businesses will suffer.

Be smart: Two shootings in the district left five people injured last month .

DSM, Polk County and biz owners are trying to make the area safer so it isn't stigmatized as violent.

Details: The plan closes a nearly two-block span along Court Avenue and another block along Third Street.

Dozens of security officers and new cameras will be in place.

The late-night road closures allow for expanded patio seating.

allow for expanded patio seating. The plan continues through Sept. 4.

These areas will be closed to vehicle traffic from 9pm to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 4. Map courtesy of Polk County

What they're saying: Almost all the area businesses agree with the plan, Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith told Jason yesterday.