Des Moines, IA

Historic site of Des Moines' Northwestern Hotel to house new restaurant

By Linh Ta
Posted by 
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpZMs_0a6kh3zZ00

A historic East Village building will soon get new life as a restaurant and bar, thanks to a well-known Democratic strategist.

State of play: Jeff Link is opening " The New Northwestern ," a restaurant inspired by the historic Northwestern Hotel that originally opened on the site in 1916.

  • Link is part-owner of the building at 321 East Walnut Street, which also houses his consulting firm.

The restaurant will feature small plates, charcuterie, pasta, seasonal vegetables and fish, plus cocktails and wine.

  • Steve Logsdon, owner of Lucca, is a partner and will be the creative mind behind the menu.

The vibe: The restaurant will pay homage to the hotel, as well as the Chicago and North Western train depot that used to exist nearby.

  • "It's gonna have a modern touch in a historic setting," Link said.

What's next: It's expected to open in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNsyl_0a6kh3zZ00
A print featuring the Chicago and North Western railway that will be inside the bar. Photo courtesy of Jeff Link https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPjvk_0a6kh3zZ00 The atrium at 321 East Walnut Street. Link said he's planning on updating it to serve as a lobby for the restaurant and bar. Photo courtesy of Jeff Link
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/
