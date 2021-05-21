Historic site of Des Moines' Northwestern Hotel to house new restaurant

A historic East Village building will soon get new life as a restaurant and bar, thanks to a well-known Democratic strategist.

State of play: Jeff Link is opening " The New Northwestern ," a restaurant inspired by the historic Northwestern Hotel that originally opened on the site in 1916.

Link is part-owner of the building at 321 East Walnut Street, which also houses his consulting firm.

The restaurant will feature small plates, charcuterie, pasta, seasonal vegetables and fish, plus cocktails and wine.

Steve Logsdon, owner of Lucca, is a partner and will be the creative mind behind the menu.

The vibe: The restaurant will pay homage to the hotel, as well as the Chicago and North Western train depot that used to exist nearby.

"It's gonna have a modern touch in a historic setting," Link said.

What's next: It's expected to open in August.

A print featuring the Chicago and North Western railway that will be inside the bar. Photo courtesy of Jeff LinkThe atrium at 321 East Walnut Street. Link said he's planning on updating it to serve as a lobby for the restaurant and bar. Photo courtesy of Jeff Link