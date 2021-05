The Adams County Ohio Valley Board of Education met on May 10 to open up public discussion on their endeavor to move 2.5 mills of inside millage. “This building, the Career and Technical Center that you sit in now, is over 45 years old. Your three high school buildings, Peebles, West Union and North Adams, are over 20 years old. Just like your houses, things start to break down. Heating and cooling systems need to be replaced, plumbing fixtures wear out, doors and windows need replaced, caulked and resealed, carpeting and flooring need to be replaced and general maintenance needs to occur. Currently, the board does not have a permanent improvement fund to address the needs of these buildings,” said Treasurer Brian Switzer.