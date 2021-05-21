A guide to Twin Cities food halls

The Twin Cities were on the verge of a food-hall awakening when the pandemic struck, shutting the existing halls down and delaying the opening of new ones.

The big picture: It's not just here. Nationally, the number of food halls was on pace to triple from 2016 to 2020 just as the pandemic hit.

As we glide back into normalcy, here's a guide on what to check out :

Midtown Global Market: The food hall before food halls were cool. The Lake Street market was damaged during last summer’s riots but reopened quickly afterward. Three new vendors opened this spring, according to the Pioneer Press .

The food hall before food halls were cool. The Lake Street market was damaged during last summer’s riots but reopened quickly afterward. Three new vendors opened this spring, according to the Pioneer Press . St. Paul’s Keg & Case reopened in early May and has several new vendors . It's also now allowing people to walk around drinking beer and cider.

reopened in early May and has several new vendors . It's also now allowing people to walk around drinking beer and cider. Graze Provisions + Libations was only open six months when the pandemic hit, but has still managed to become a buzzed-about North Loop hangout. Read more about the vendors in Eater Minneapolis .

was only open six months when the pandemic hit, but has still managed to become a buzzed-about North Loop hangout. Read more about the vendors in Eater Minneapolis . North Loop Galley also opened in late 2019 in the new Nordic building on Washington Avenue. Wrecktangle — a Detroit-style pizzeria with big thick square pieces — has become a quick hit.

On tap: The long-awaited Malcolm Yards Market in Prospect Park is set to open in June or early July.

Nine local food purveyors will be serving, including Joey Meatballs, run by an ex-felon who used the kitchen to straighten his life out. It's now hiring other cooks who spent time behind bars, according to a Star Tribune profile .

Malcolm Yards will eventually be able to seat 800 or more and has a full bar and a self-pour tap beer and wine wall.

Up in the air: Another much-anticipated food hall, curated by Andrew Zimmern, was supposed to open in downtown Minneapolis Dayton's Project last spring. A spokeswoman for the redevelopment team did not have an opening date to share.