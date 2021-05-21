newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

A guide to Twin Cities food halls

By Nick Halter
Posted by 
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLhdn_0a6kh0LO00

The Twin Cities were on the verge of a food-hall awakening when the pandemic struck, shutting the existing halls down and delaying the opening of new ones.

The big picture: It's not just here. Nationally, the number of food halls was on pace to triple from 2016 to 2020 just as the pandemic hit.

As we glide back into normalcy, here's a guide on what to check out :

  • Midtown Global Market: The food hall before food halls were cool. The Lake Street market was damaged during last summer’s riots but reopened quickly afterward. Three new vendors opened this spring, according to the Pioneer Press .
  • St. Paul’s Keg & Case reopened in early May and has several new vendors . It's also now allowing people to walk around drinking beer and cider.
  • Graze Provisions + Libations was only open six months when the pandemic hit, but has still managed to become a buzzed-about North Loop hangout. Read more about the vendors in Eater Minneapolis .
  • North Loop Galley also opened in late 2019 in the new Nordic building on Washington Avenue. Wrecktangle — a Detroit-style pizzeria with big thick square pieces — has become a quick hit.

On tap: The long-awaited Malcolm Yards Market in Prospect Park is set to open in June or early July.

  • Nine local food purveyors will be serving, including Joey Meatballs, run by an ex-felon who used the kitchen to straighten his life out. It's now hiring other cooks who spent time behind bars, according to a Star Tribune profile .
  • Malcolm Yards will eventually be able to seat 800 or more and has a full bar and a self-pour tap beer and wine wall.

Up in the air: Another much-anticipated food hall, curated by Andrew Zimmern, was supposed to open in downtown Minneapolis Dayton's Project last spring. A spokeswoman for the redevelopment team did not have an opening date to share.

Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
946
Followers
138
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Restaurants
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Zimmern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Twin Cities#Food Drink#Street Food#Guide#The Pioneer Press#North Loop Galley#Nordic#Star Tribune#Malcolm Yards Market#Food Halls#Eater Minneapolis#Bars#Midtown Global Market#Lake#Spring#Washington Avenue#Prospect Park#People#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Axios Twin Cities

A $24 million new look for Minneapolis' downtown riverfront

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is nearly finished with a $24 million overhaul of a slice of downtown riverfront near St. Anthony Falls. The new-look, three-acre Water Works park includes a plaza, terraced seating, a nature play area, a lawn and a woonerf connection to downtown. The makeover was funded from $16.2 million in private donations raised by the Minneapolis Parks Foundation, with another $6.6 million from the Park Board. The rest came from other public sources. What's ahead: A park pavilion and visitor center will open this summer with a new Indigenous food restaurant, Owámni by The Sioux Chef.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Hopkins, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Brian Oake back in rotation as morning radio host at Cities 97

Former Cities 97 morning show host Brian Oake has a new on-air gig — as the morning show host for Cities 97. That déjà vu scenario surprised Twin Cities radio listeners Monday morning, when Oake suddenly returned to the airwaves of the pop and adult-contemporary station where he worked from 2001 to 2016. The last five years were in the same 6-10 a.m. shift he's taking over at the iHeart Media-operated station.
Saint Cloud, MNknsiradio.com

Raising Cane’s Coming to St. Cloud This Fall

(KNSI) – It’s official. A Raising Cane’s is set to open in St. Cloud in October 2021. The restaurant will be at 2635 West Division Street in the old Ciatti’s Ristorante location. Ciatti’s closed in January of 2018, and the building was torn down in July of 2020. Hiring is...
Minneapolis, MNmspmag.com

Winsome Goods Closes its Doors

Heartbreak and loss reverberated through the Twin Cities’ design scene when Kathryn Sterner, owner of Winsome Goods, announced she was closing her studio and clothing line. “It’s been a really difficult decision to make,” she says. “It’s not one reason, but this whole past year has been really challenging—both having to close the storefront for a while and then not being able to hold workshops in person. Those were financial blows to the business.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
InsideHook

Can the Ex-Master Distiller of Jameson Put Minnesota Whiskey on the Map?

“I think I speak quite correctly, but the first time I met the team in Minnesota, they needed subtitles.”. For new O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company Master Distiller Brian Nation, a sudden move from Ireland to Minnesota was bound to cause culture shock. But the former Master Distiller for Irish Distillers — aka the group behind Jameson, Redbreast, Powers and Midleton whiskeys — thankfully found his new surroundings quite charming, language barriers aside.
Hennepin County, MNtwincitieslive.com

Kickoff to Summer at the Fair

We’ve all been craving a chance to gather with family and friends, tap our toes to live music, and savor the flavors of the fair. Kickoff to Summer at the Fair sponsored by Paddle North is all that and more – five days of food, brews, music, shopping and family fun at the beautiful and iconic State Fairgrounds.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Twin Cities Auto Show returns in new location

The Twin Cities Auto show has taken a detour. Instead of packing the Minneapolis Convention Center with the latest and greatest vehicles, they’ve taken over the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. With more room to spread out, they’ve added features including a Truck Track and Monster Trucks, some of which you can take a spin in. Many State Fair food vendors are also opening up for the event including Sweet Martha’s Cookies.
Entertainmenticareifyoulisten.com

ACF Artist Equity Summit: Twin Cities Arts Leaders

On May 20-21, 2021, join American Composers Forum (ACF) for our virtual Artist Equity Summit, where we are inviting Twin Cities arts leaders to discuss their longtime history of work in the community, share the lessons they have learned, reflect on the challenges they have encountered, and highlight the successes they have celebrated.
Eagan, MNhometownsource.com

Finishing touches being put on Eagan’s new all-inclusive playground

People of all abilities soon will have a new playground in Eagan. A sensory-rich, all-accessible playground is under construction at Woodhaven Park at 1950 Gold Trail south of the Twin Cities Premium Outlets. “Being this is a playspace that has 18,000 square feet of functional play area, it will be...
Excelsior, MNPioneer Press

Literary calendar: Minnesotan Beth Dooley launches ‘Perennial Kitchen’ cookbook

CHARLES BERNSTEIN: Celebrates his new poetry collection “Topsy-Turvy,” a mix of comedy and melancholy in a variety of forms ranging from horoscopes and sea shanties to translations and screenplays. In conversation with poet Tonya M. Foster. Presented by Rain Taxi Review. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. Free, registration required at: raintaxi.com/charles-bernstein/.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twin Cities houses fetch record prices in April

Home buyers in the Twin Cities last month had far more options than they did last year, but buyers still outpaced sellers in many parts of the 16-county metro, pushing prices to new highs. The Minneapolis Area Realtors' monthly sales report released Monday also shows that new property listings during...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota in 2021

The cost of housing has gone up a crazy amount in the last year. Many people want their own space but the cost may be too much to handle. If you're wanting to buy your own house and you're willing to possibly move, you might want to check into one of these 10 least expensive places to live in Minnesota in 2021. This is according to Niche.com. And accompanying each town I share a house that is currently for sale in each town to give you an idea of the cost of homes there. Let me tell you, the cost of homes in these towns is WAY cheap compared to most places.