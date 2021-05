Should you expect a child tax credit payment when the first checks go out July 15? If you and your family meets the eligibility requirements, you could. It's not just your qualifying dependents that the IRS looks at to determine if you are eligible, however. You also need to meet the income requirements to get up to $300 a month for each child under 6 years old (including babies born in 2021) and $250 per month for each kid between the ages of 6 and 17.