Minneapolis, MN

A $24 million new look for Minneapolis' downtown riverfront

By Nick Halter
Axios Twin Cities
 1 day ago
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is nearly finished with a $24 million overhaul of a slice of downtown riverfront near St. Anthony Falls.

The new-look, three-acre Water Works park includes a plaza, terraced seating, a nature play area, a lawn and a woonerf connection to downtown.

  • The makeover was funded from $16.2 million in private donations raised by the Minneapolis Parks Foundation, with another $6.6 million from the Park Board. The rest came from other public sources.

What's ahead: A park pavilion and visitor center will open this summer with a new Indigenous food restaurant, Owámni by The Sioux Chef.

