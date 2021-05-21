newsbreak-logo
Premier League

The 10 best goals from the Premier League season

 1 day ago
Erik Lamela (PA Wire)

Another Premier League season has been lit up by some wonderful goals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best 10 to hit the back of the net during the 2020/21 campaign.

Erik Lamela (Arsenal v Tottenham)

The Argentinian scored one of the most famous goals in the history of north London derbies as he sent a nutmeg Rabona into the bottom corner to give Tottenham the lead. It was good enough to have won the match, but Spurs ended up losing 2-1 and Lamela was later sent off.

Mohamed Salah (West Ham v Liverpool)

Liverpool were defending a corner and less than 20 seconds later Salah had put the ball in the back of West Ham’s net after a devastating counter-attack in a 3-1 win in the capital.

Manuel Lanzini (Tottenham v West Ham)

Gareth Bale’s return in a Spurs shirt was completely overshadowed by West Ham’s comeback from 3-0 down to snatch a point, with a Lanzini thunderbolt levelling the scores in stoppage-time.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United v Everton)

Not all of Fernandes’ goals came from the penalty spot as he channelled his inner Eric Cantona with an audacious chip in United’s 3-3 draw against Everton.

Harry Kane (Tottenham v Crystal Palace)

Kane had a spectacular season and did not score many better than his effort from distance against Palace. Hitting the ball first time 20 yards out he curled a beautiful effort into the far top corner in a 4-0 win for Spurs.

James Maddison (Manchester City v Leicester)

England international Maddison scored the pick of the goals with this sublime curler as Leicester ran riot at the Etihad on September 27 in a 5-2 victory.

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace v Sheffield United)

Eze announced himself in style with a fine individual goal. Picking up the ball in his own half he advanced past two Sheffield United defenders before finding the bottom corner.

Sebastian Haller (West Ham v Crystal Palace)

Haller did not score many goals for West Ham but this was a memorable one as he produced a stunning overhead kick to earn a point against Palace.

Ola Aina (Fulham v West Brom)

Fulham did not have much to shout about on their way to relegation, but Aina’s strike against West Brom, an arrowing effort into the top corner, was one of the exceptions.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Brighton v Crystal Palace)

Another derby was lit up by a sublime piece of individual skill as Mateta backheeled into the net as Palace beat rivals Brighton 2-1.

