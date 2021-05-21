newsbreak-logo
Premier League

In pictures: The story of a Premier League campaign like no other

Plans for a new European Super League sparked widespread opposition, including protests from Chelsea fans (PA Wire)

Manchester City reclaimed the title from Liverpool, while Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham were relegated in a Premier League season played almost entirely behind closed doors.

