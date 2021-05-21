newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Islamist political party leader killed in Pakistan bomb blast

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcYJp_0a6kgYuy00
Bomb in Chaman, Pakistan (AP)

Seven people were killed and several others were wounded on Friday when a powerful roadside bomb exploded near a vehicle carrying a local leader of an Islamist political party in Pakistan

It was unclear who was behind the attack in Chaman, a town in the southwestern Baluchistan province.

Local police chief Abdul Bashir said the attack took place when Abdul Qadir, a local leader of a faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, was on his way to attend a rally in support of the Palestinian people.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack and police said they were still investigating.

Hours later, thousands of Islamists and members of civil society groups rallied in the capital, Islamabad, in support of Palestinians.

Similar anti-Israel rallies were also held in other main cities across Pakistan, which is among few countries with no diplomatic ties with Israel.

The bombing came hours after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, welcomed a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas- militant group that rules Gaza. Pakistan wants a peaceful resolution of the Palestine issue.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province and security forces in Baluchistan have been battling an insurgency for more than a decade.

Baluch separatists are demanding complete autonomy or a massive share to locals from the province’s gas and mineral resources.

Pakistani Taliban and other militants also have a presence in the area.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
68K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamists#Palestinians#Hamas#Israel#Bombing#Political Party#Chaman#Jamiat Ulema E Islam#Militant Group#Pakistani Taliban#Attack#Baluch Separatists#Gaza#Islamabad#Baluchistan Province#Quetta#Diplomatic Ties#Civil Society Groups#Rally
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Country
Palestine
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
newschain

UK has regressed on racial equality, activists say ahead of renewed protests

Racial equality in the UK has worsened since George Floyd’s death in the US sparked protests last year, activists have said. Campaign group leaders have pointed to the controversial Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities Report and the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill as examples of where the Government has “undermined” progress over the past year.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Parkrun return delayed until June 26

The planned return of parkrun events has been delayed until June 26 after landowner permission fell “far short” of what was needed, the organisation said. The free 5k Saturday morning event was due to restart in England on Saturday, June 5, however parkrun said only about 250 of the 589 venues which had previously hosted the weekly run had given permission for the event to return.
POTUSPosted by
newschain

US infrastructure deal in doubt after Republican rejection

Plans for an ambitious American infrastructure deal have been thrown into serious doubt after Republican senators rejected US president Joe Biden’s reduced proposal of 1.7 trillion dollars (£1.2 trillion). While talks have not collapsed, Republicans said “vast differences” remain, and the downbeat assessment is certain to stoke fears from Democrats...
AccidentsPosted by
Latin Times

Motorcycle Bomb Kills 7, Injured 17 Others In Pakistan

Seven people were killed on Friday at a pro-Palestinian rally after a motorcycle bomb exploded as people tried to disperse. 17 others were wounded, including the leader of a hardline religious party who organized the event according to the police. The explosion happened in the city of Chaman near the...
AdvocacyPosted by
IBTimes

Six Killed By Blast At Pro-Palestinian Rally In Southwest Pakistan

A bomb blast Friday at a pro-Palestinian rally killed at least six people and injured 14 in a Pakistani city bordering Afghanistan, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the restive area. Senior local police official Ahmad Mohiuddin said explosives were packed into a motorbike parked near the vehicle...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Associated Press

Pakistan opposition leader prevented from leaving country

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s ailing opposition leader, who has been charged with corruption, was turned back on Saturday at Islamabad’s international airport and prevented from leaving the country, his party spokesperson said. Shahbaz Sharif, head of the opposition bloc in the lower house of parliament and the Pakistan Muslim League...
WorldVoice of America

Bomb Blast in Afghan Capital Kills 50

ISLAMABAD - A powerful bomb blast Saturday near a girls’ school in Kabul, Afghanistan, has killed 50 people and injured more than 50 others. The evening bombing occurred in the city’s Shi’ite Muslim majority neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi. Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said mostly young students were among the...
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Pakistanis Rally in Support of Palestinians

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Ten of thousands of Pakistanis marched in support of the Palestinians on Friday as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect after 11 days of fighting, but a bomb blast killed six people at one rally in southwest Pakistan. Shrugging aside restrictions linked to the coronavirus...
MilitaryVoice of America

Pakistan Says Cross-Afghan Border Militant Raid Kills 4 Soldiers

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan says a militant attack Wednesday from across the Afghanistan border killed at least four paramilitary soldiers and injured six others. The military said a team of paramilitary forces was moving to install a border fence in the southwestern Zhob district in Baluchistan province when what they described as a group of “around 20 terrorists” from the Afghan side ambushed and opened fire on them.
Public Safetyjack1065.com

Islamist militia kills female peacekeeper in east Congo – U.N

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – A female peacekeeper and five villagers were killed in an attack by an Islamist militia in eastern Congo’s North Kivu province on Monday morning, the U.N. and a civil rights group said. “A peacekeeper was killed in an attack by alleged ADF in...
Middle EastTribTown.com

The Latest: Iran’s Khamenei congratulates Gaza on ‘victory’

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has congratulated Palestinians in the Gaza Strip after a cease-fire with Israel took effect in the territory, calling the truce a “victory over the criminal Zionist regime.”. Iran’s state TV website carried a letter by Khamenei addressed to the Palestinians on...
Violent CrimesVoice of America

South Sudanese Security Forces Arrest Suspects in Recent Road Attacks

JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - The South Sudan National Security Service this week arrested 12 people suspected of abducting, torturing and killing people along highways linking the capital, Juba, to other states and demanding ransom from their relatives. Officials said security agencies apprehended the suspects Wednesday during a joint operation. Insecurity...
MinoritiesPosted by
newschain

Anti-racism protesters gather in London

Anti-racism protesters have called for “justice” as they gathered in south-west London to commemorate almost a year since the death of George Floyd. Around a dozen campaigners from Stand Up To Racism held placards and chanted outside the US embassy in Nine Elms on Saturday morning. Police officers watched on...