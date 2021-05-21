Lisbon wanted fewer tourists, now there are hardly any
At the top of the hill in the historical neighbourhood of Alfama, I stop for a pingado, a short coffee with a dash of milk. There are sweeping views across the pretty red-tiled roofs, which slope down to the Tagus, the river that flows into the Atlantic. Sitting here in the sunshine, it’s not surprising that Lisbon had become one of the most desirable city breaks in Europe with its long summers, evocative architecture and strikingly good restaurant scene. But then came the pandemic.www.telegraph.co.uk