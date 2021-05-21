Lisbon wanted fewer tourists, now there are hardly any

Like millions of other people around the world, I have been separated from family members who live abroad. I managed to visit my parents and brother in France with my partner and young daughter last July but that was the last time. After months of lockdown I have become more and more obsessed with the idea of moving to rural France to be near them – life in the city has become small, boring and claustrophobic, and a huge sadness has engulfed us. For my parents to miss their grandchild growing up is uniquely painful.