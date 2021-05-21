‘A fake police detective convinced me to buy £90,000 of gold and then snatched my life savings’

Has a company treated you unfairly? Our consumer champion, Sally Hamilton, is here to help. For how to contact her click here. I read in your April 3 column about an elderly woman who was tricked out of £75,000 in a push payment scam and had some of the money returned. I have been scammed in a similar way and lost £90,000 of my life savings. I built up this pot over many years to help me get by as I get older. I am 75.