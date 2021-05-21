newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fraud Crimes

‘A fake police detective convinced me to buy £90,000 of gold and then snatched my life savings’

By Sally Hamilton
Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHas a company treated you unfairly? Our consumer champion, Sally Hamilton, is here to help. For how to contact her click here. I read in your April 3 column about an elderly woman who was tricked out of £75,000 in a push payment scam and had some of the money returned. I have been scammed in a similar way and lost £90,000 of my life savings. I built up this pot over many years to help me get by as I get older. I am 75.

www.telegraph.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Responsibility#Elderly Woman#Bank Fraud#London Police#Online Fraud#Covid#Sharps Pixley#Dci Elliot#Holborn Police#Scam Victims#Fraudsters#Scammers#Crooks#Fraud Victims#Money#Savings#Halifax Bank#Dear Sally#Halifax Head Office#Fraud Information Pages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Gold
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Covington, GAPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Police officer credited with saving the life of a choking child

Click here for updates on this story     COVINGTON, Georgia (Rockdale Citizen) — A Covington family is expressing their appreciation to the Covington Police Department and Officer Matt Holbrook for quick action that saved their toddler’s life. Holbrook and other officers from the D Team responded to a May 2 to North Street where a toddler The post Police officer credited with saving the life of a choking child appeared first on KTVZ.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Council worker, 56, who used 19 fake IDs to swindle £275k in benefits for luxury holidays and sending her children to private school is jailed for two-and-a-half years

A council worker who fraudulently claimed £275,000 in benefits before blowing the cash on luxury holidays and sending her children to private school has been jailed. Lucy Parker, used a total of 19 fake identities to swindle thousands of pounds over a six year period. A court heard the 56-year-old...
RecyclingPosted by
Daily Mail

Recycling facility staff who pocketed some of the $40,000 they found mixed in with recycled rubbish and 'kept quiet about it' face serious charges - but who owns the original stash?

Recycling staff who found almost $40,000 in cash on their facility's conveyer belt allegedly helped themselves to some of the money and told their colleagues to 'keep it quiet'. Police were called to the recycling centre in Perth's south on April 12 after receiving a tip-off that the workers had...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bumbling thieves try to steal car from owner in the middle of the night – but are forced to flee empty-handed because neither can drive MANUAL

A pair of would-be thieves who threatened a Melbourne man and tried to steal his car were forced to flee the scene after discovering neither could drive a manual. A man was parking his Hyundai i30 on Tovan Akas Avenue in the southern Melbourne suburb of Bentleigh around 3:30am on Tuesday when he was confronted by two men.
Relationship Adviceledburyreporter.co.uk

One year after wedding, Herefordshire couple get to officially marry

HEREFORDSHIRE couple Sandra Winnicka and Bruce Havard finally tied the knot on the first anniversary of an unofficial wedding ceremony performed by their five-year-old daughter. “We’d planned the original wedding to take place in my home town of Inowroclaw in Poland,” said Sandra. “I was born there, and half of...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Somerton man: Cold case investigators exhume body of mysterious stranger who washed up on Australian beach 70 years ago

Australian police have exhumed the remains of a mysterious stranger who washed up on a beach in Adelaide more than 70 years ago, in a new bid to identify him.The so-called “Somerton man” was found dead on 1 December 1948 with no identifying documents, and the circumstances of his demise remain unexplained.He was, however, carrying a cryptic note bearing the Farsi words Tamam Shud, meaning “it is finished”. He also had a book of poems by the Persian writer Omar Khayyam and a suitcase carrying clothes with the labels removed.Amateur sleuths have proposed numerous hypotheses to explain his origins, including...
Violent CrimesWALA-TV FOX10

VIDEO: Woman punches, chases after thief who tried to steal her car, police say

(Meredith) -- A woman in California is being called a hero after she allegedly punched a man who was trying to steal her car, police say. According to CBS Los Angeles, Samantha Raahauge found a stranger in the front seat of her 2007 Honda Civic. The would-be thief was allegedly trying to jam a key into the ignition in order to take off with the car.
Law EnforcementBBC

Gloucestershire drugs gang jailed after police swoop

A gang of 12 drug dealers that sought to flood a town with cocaine have been jailed after police swooped on their network. Co-led by Andrew Venna, 36, the group thought it was "untouchable" in Stroud as it sold drugs ferried from London, Gloucestershire Police said. Venna, who was already...