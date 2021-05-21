2023 BMW X1 spy shots and video: Handsome redesign coming for compact crossover
The BMW X1 is already one of the better looking options in the compact crossover segment, and it looks like designers will up the wow factor for the next-generation model. Fresh prototypes for the redesigned X1 have been spotted, revealing some of the new styling themes. The testers are still at a relatively early stage judging by their makeshift lights and interior elements, which makes sense as the new X1 is only due as a 2023 model. This means the showroom appearance should be in the second half of 2022, at the earliest.www.motorauthority.com