2023 BMW X1 spy shots and video: Handsome redesign coming for compact crossover

When the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio first debuted, it beat up the F80 M3 like it was a little brother. To be fair to the F80 M3, the Giulia Quadrifoglio beat up everything in the same way; no other sport sedan could compete. Now, though, BMW is fighting back with the new G80 M3 and the two cars genuinely go toe-to-toe, as we’ve seen each car win comparison tests. But which car is the better performer, flat-out, in a straight line, without the driver really having much to do with it? Find out in this new drag race video.