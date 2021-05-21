newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2023 BMW X1 spy shots and video: Handsome redesign coming for compact crossover

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BMW X1 is already one of the better looking options in the compact crossover segment, and it looks like designers will up the wow factor for the next-generation model. Fresh prototypes for the redesigned X1 have been spotted, revealing some of the new styling themes. The testers are still at a relatively early stage judging by their makeshift lights and interior elements, which makes sense as the new X1 is only due as a 2023 model. This means the showroom appearance should be in the second half of 2022, at the earliest.

www.motorauthority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M#Bmw X1#Compact Cars#Bmw Group#Hybrid Cars#Amg Cars#Hybrid Technology#Bmw Group#Gran Coupe#Faar#Ukl#Bmw M#Mercedes Benz Amg#Bmw X1#Styling#Interior Elements#Fresh Prototypes#Spy Shots#Designers#Mild Hybrid Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW 128ti faster than claimed in real-life acceleration test

The newly launched BMW 128ti is now getting delivered around the world and we’re bound to see plenty of reviews featuring the new model from BMW as well as all sorts of drag racing and acceleration tests. One of the first comes from AutoTopNL, the guys taking the 128ti out for a run on their nearby unrestricted Autobahn section, to see how it handles a top speed run. According to their measuring equipment, it did rather well.
Carshotcars.com

The New 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Is A Sophisticated Plug-In Compact Crossover

The BMW X3 is by far the most popular BMW product in North America. Compact crossovers sell better than anything else in this market, and BMW now expands these powertrain options with plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). Whether this is from consumer demand or the looming threat of traditional combustion...
CarsMCN

Cineco electric maxi scoot could come in at £8000 below BMW’s C-Evolution

Cineco have launched a battery maxi-scoot that sets a new standard for combining a long range with an attractive price. Developed as an alternative to a 300cc petrol bike, the E-RT3 shares its chassis and styling with parent firm Zongshen’s conventionally powered RT3 but adds an electric motor and lithium battery pack. The result is a 75mph top speed and a 0-62mph time of 8.9 seconds.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

New BMW iX3 Spy Shots Show Crossover Hiding Small Styling Changes

BMW revealed the iX3 all-electric crossover last July, but the company is already giving it a makeover. Why? BMW introduced the iX3 late into the regular X3’s lifecycle. The third-generation X3, introduced in 2017, will soon undergo its mid-cycle refresh, which we’ve spotted out testing, and it’s likely BMW wants the two to match stylistically. New spy shots show the iX3 with some M Performance features, which could indicate a dual-motor setup.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

BMW M4 Convertible Spy Video Captures Mean Exhaust Note

BMW’s lineup of go-fast models will get a new addition in the near future, if BMW’s PR machine was correct in that it’d arrive “in time for the warm season.” The German automaker rolled out the new M3 and M4 last year, though missing from the announcement was the M4 Convertible, which has been spotted numerous times out testing since then. However, there’s not a lot of mystery surrounding the drop-top model.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 BMW X1 Spy Video Shows Small SUV Fine-Tuning At The 'Ring

We're pretty much at the final year of the current BMW X1. The smaller Bimmer SUV, or SAV, is expected to get a next-generation model soon and we've had several sightings of the all-new model in its testing phase. The most recent spy photos were taken at the Nurburgring last month, which saw the prototype wrapped in typical black-and-white attire.
CarsBMW BLOG

SPIED: 2022 BMW X1 Hits the ‘Ring in New Video

Most enthusiasts don’t get too excited about BMW X1 news, what with it being a small suburbanite crossover and all, but the new 2022 model might change some minds. In spy photos and videos we’ve seen of the new X1, it not only looks better than before but looks like it will drive better than the old car. This new spy video only suggests the latter even further.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW X6 M Competition drag races Audi RS Q8 with a twist

It’s quite amazing what kind of cars we can buy these days and what kind of performance they offer, if you can afford them, of course. When the first BMW X6 was launched, much of the automotive industry simply laughed at it. That laughter turning into outright screams when the M model also came out. Today, some thirteen years later, the idea of a high-performance SUV with a coupe-like roofline doesn’t seem that outlandish anymore.
CarsMotorAuthority

2023 Kia Sportage spy shots: Next-gen crossover takes on more dynamic look

Kia's next-generation Sportage has been spotted rocking a bold new design. The new compact crossover is the corporate cousin to the redesigned Hyundai Tucson launched for 2022, and we should see it revealed later this year. The Sportage will most likely be launched for 2023, as Kia has already announced...
CarsCarscoops

Watch The New 2022 BMW X1 Getting Tested On The Nurburgring

The third-generation BMW X1 was recently spied testing on the Nurburgring. Set to replace the current one, which has been around since 2015, it is expected to launch in late 2022 in Europe and should arrive in North America for the 2023 model year. Trying to guess its design is...
CarsAutoblog

2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe facelift spotted in new spy photos

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne is expected to get some mid-cycle updates, and these new spy shots confirm that the Coupe model will follow the SUV's lead in getting updated front and rear styling elements. As we can plainly see, the exterior changes won't be too significant. That's pretty typical for...
CarsBMW BLOG

SPIED: BMW iX3 Will Get Updated Along with the BMW X3 LCI

Some new spy photos of the upcoming BMW X3 LCI surfaced recently, showing off a mildly (at most) updated X3 test mule doing some camouflaged testing. As it turns out, the standard X3 isn’t going to be the only model getting the LCI treatment, as the BMW iX3 seems to be getting the same LCI as well. (We don’t own these photos but you can see them here)
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: Stage 2 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Takes on 900 HP Audi R8

It’s fair to say that the current BMW M line-up is more diversified than ever. Especially after the introduction of the M xDrive all-wheel drive system. It completely changed the game and current M cars can now hang with proper supercars on the drag strip. Chip in some tuning and you could even see them beat cars from higher segments. So what could a BMW M8 Gran Coupe with a Stage 2 upgrade take on? Maybe an Audi R8?
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW 128ti reviewed by Carfection – Is This A Hot Hatch?

The automotive world is going is going through a lot of changes at the moment. From electrification to platform changes, the car segment is equally exciting and intriguing. BMW is one of the automakers who recently bet heavy on a front-wheel drive architecture. And that’s how a hot hatch like the BMW 128ti was born.
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: BMW M3 Competition vs Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio — Drag Race

When the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio first debuted, it beat up the F80 M3 like it was a little brother. To be fair to the F80 M3, the Giulia Quadrifoglio beat up everything in the same way; no other sport sedan could compete. Now, though, BMW is fighting back with the new G80 M3 and the two cars genuinely go toe-to-toe, as we’ve seen each car win comparison tests. But which car is the better performer, flat-out, in a straight line, without the driver really having much to do with it? Find out in this new drag race video.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW M5 with a peculiarly wide rear axle spotted out testing

The current BMW M5 generation has been a great success, as a famous reporter from Kazakhstan would put it. It wrote history, by becoming the first ever M5 to have all-wheel drive and it is a big seller right now, with a few years of production left on the clock. We even got a CS model, something that exceeded our expectations.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Benchmarking BMW X7 Full-Size Luxury Crossover

Prototypes aren’t the only interesting vehicles we encounter on the roads surrounding The Blue Oval headquarters in Dearborn. Competitive offerings also appear from time to time with a distinctive yellow sticker at the top of the windshield, indicating ownership by Ford Motor Company. Ford Authority recently caught the BMW X7 (seen above) bearing this signature sticker, which we have also seen on numerous other Ford vehicles, such as the all-wheel-drive 2023 Mustang S650 prototype below. So what would FoMoCo possibly be doing with a Bavarian crossover?
CarsCarscoops

BMW Shows Off The Only Factory E36 M3 Compact Ever Built

When BMW was getting the E36 3 Series ready, it also wanted to have a smaller version to compete with the hot hatches of the day. Thus, the E36 Compact was born. The body style was primarily designed to be a cost-effective entry into the 3-Series lineup and, as a result, an M3 version of the Compact was never sold. That doesn’t mean, though, that one was never built.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

New Spy Shots Show Compact Ford Maverick Truck's True Size

One problem with only being able to see a vehicle only in photographs or on video is that it can be difficult to get an accurate gauge of the model's size. These new spy shots of the Ford Maverick unibody pickup put it next to a Bronco Sport. The photos are a great chance to compare their footprints.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

BMW X5 M50d Tries But Fails To Catch Audi A7 On Autobahn

You can easily tell it's the Autobahn when this SUV's owner is taking a "relaxed drive home" while effortlessly doing 126 mph (203 km/h)… The man driving a current-generation BMW X5 M50d had a change of heart after noticing an original Audi A7 Sportback going at full tilt, deciding to spice up his commute by flooring it as well.