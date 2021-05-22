newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Never Growing Up: Terry Zwigoff's Ghost World At 20

The Quietus
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGhost World was far from the first coming of age film, but its portrayal of unresolved cynicism and self-consciousness still resonates 20 years on, finds David Robb. For a particular type of young person searching for an identity in the early 2000s, Terry Zwigoff’s Ghost World functioned as both a helpful instruction manual and a cautionary tale. A movie adaptation of Daniel Clowes’ graphic novel of the same name, it follows the exploits of rebellious teen protagonist Enid (Thora Birch), and her best friend Rebecca (Scarlett Johansson) in their nameless suburban town. Sneering at the local losers, poseurs, and normies, they fumble with their newfound freedom after graduating from high school, foregoing college and trying to figure out what they should do next.

thequietus.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Hal Ashby
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Joan Didion
Person
Mickey Rourke
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Terry Zwigoff
Person
Richard Linklater
Person
Steve Buscemi
Person
Thora Birch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Adaptation#Comic Book Movies#Mtv#Ghost World#Garden State#Spotify#Blues Hammer#Age Film#Offbeat Movies#Obscure Musical Taste#1960s Bollywood Movies#Devil#Depiction#Cautionary Tale#Misfits Bond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
Related
MoviesPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

12 Iconic Movie Moments That Were Improvised

Famous movies wouldn’t be anything without their most recognizable scenes. But did you know that many iconic moments of cinema weren’t originally written into their scripts? Instead, the actors got creative and added their own personal spin to their performances. It might seem shocking that Casablanca’s romantic ending came about...
MoviesThe Guardian

Hear me out: why Johnny Mnemonic isn’t a bad movie

Johnny Mnemonic, Robert Longo’s 1995 William Gibson adaptation, offers a wide target for derision. The more cynical among us might scoff at the depiction of technology run amok in “the future” (the film is set in 2021), the irrepressibly sweet earnestness of Keanu Reeves’ cynical antihero, and (spoiler alert) the salvation of humanity coming in the form of a cybernetically enhanced dolphin (“It’s a FISH!?!” yells an incredulous Keanu). The very premise of the story – that Keanu (as data smuggler Johnny) has so much information contained within his brain that it may explode at any time – may even be enough to raise a smirk.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Waterbed Ghost Lashes Out in a Terrifying New Look at The Conjuring 3

While hiding under the covers is usually the go-to place when scared, a new image from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will have you afraid to go to bed. The intense new image depicts a young boy being grabbed by a ghoulish looking hand that has emerged from inside his waterbed and could well be the moment of possession that kickstarts the movie's plot.
Moviesaquariumdrunkard.com

Videodrome | Play It Again: Fifty Years Of Play Misty For Me

(Welcome to Videodrome. A recurring column plumbing the depths of vintage and contemporary cinema – from cult, exploitation, trash and grindhouse to sci-fi, horror, noir, documentary and beyond.) In 1971, Clint Eastwood announced the release of his directorial debut, Play Misty For Me. After spending the previous decade playing lawless...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Stephen King Just Watched Reservoir Dogs For The First Time, And Has A Weird Reason For Why He's Never Seen It Before

Stephen King is discovering a lot of incredible classic films in 2021. Back in January the famed author made a New Years Resolution to try and watch movies from the last 60 years that he has never seen before (or seldom seen) – and because he's chronicled the whole experience on his Twitter feed, fans have had the opportunity to follow along with his cinematic journey. In the last few months King has discussed a wide variety of features, from John Waters' Hairspray to John Singleton's Boyz N The Hood, but it may surprise you to learn that it was only in this past week that he finally experienced Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs in full for the first time.
Moviesseattlerefined.com

Review: 'Wrath of Man' is a straightforward revenge flick, wrapped in a heist film

"Wrath of Man" opens with the burglary of an armored vehicle transporting millions in cash. Unlike most heist films which use inventive thefts to introduce characters and establish motives, writer-director Guy Ritchie does none of that. The camera remains nailed to the back of the truck, panning from the two workers in the front to the bandits gaining entry in the back. They are forced from the vehicle and kept, hands behind their heads, at the front, just barely in the camera's view which is how we see someone shooting these security truck workers at point blank range.
MoviesCollider

‘The Woman in the Window’ Review: Joe Wright’s Hitchcock Riff Collapses in on Itself

The Woman in the Window knows it's indebted to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 classic Rear Window, and director Joe Wright tips his hat to that movie within the first two minutes and many times after. And if you’re looking to imitate any director, you could do far worse than Hitchcock. The main problem with Wright’s film is that it seems confused exactly about the stakes of his suspense story, and frequently runs towards being the story of a woman who’s mentally unraveling. That psychology makes for a good movie on its own merits, but the film is so overbearingly obvious in what it’s doing that its structure and style frequently overshadow any humanity the picture may offer. And yet there’s still a compelling core idea about the intersection of guilt, trauma, and escapism that makes The Woman in the Window a compelling story until the film’s climax blows those themes to hell and we’re left with nothing.
Moviesinews.co.uk

Didn’t like the BBC’s adaptation of The Pursuit of Love? Grow up!

When I was 10, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in cinemas. Twenty-five of us, all dressed up as our favourite characters, headed down the Odeon, broomsticks and stuffed owls in tow – but there was a real undertone of stress to the expedition as half of Year 6 waited to find out whether the books to which we had sworn lifelong devotion had been ruined.
Moviescreators.com

'Wrath of Man' and 'The Columnist': Guy Ritchie Returns (With Jason Statham, Wisely), and a Dutch Woman Discovers the Ultimate Cure for Online Menacing

Guy Ritchie movies, especially those of the gangster variety with which he started out 23 years ago, make life simple. You know what you're going to get walking in: a lot of shouting, a lot of skull-crushing music, a lot more shouting, and a boatload of blunt, brutal action. Not to say there's anything wrong with wall-to-wall uproar — who doesn't love the John Wick movies? But the Wick pictures have a sense of humor, and their action is, for the most part, brilliantly choreographed — they have personality . Guy Ritchie doesn't make those movies.
MoviesVanity Fair

The Woman in the Window Had a Particularly Rocky Road to Netflix

Reshoots. Deception. COVID-19. Here are all the problems that befell Amy Adams’s woman and her window before the film’s eventual Netflix release. While every film had it tough over the last year, The Woman in the Window—adapted from A.J. Finn’s best-selling novel—has had a particularly difficult time making it from page to screen. Plagued by reshoots, fraud scandals, and various setbacks from its very inception, the psychological thriller has had a long and arduous journey to Netflix, where it will finally be ready to be consumed by the masses on Friday, May 14.
Moviesthesuntimesnews.com

Watching Movies: Wrath of Man

Introducing Robert Garver, a published movie reviewer since 2006. He holds a B.A. in Cinema Studies from New York University. More reviews can be found online at www.bobatthemovies.com. He is a frequent guest on The Ohioan podcast, which can be heard on Spotify. The chronology of “Wrath of Man” is...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Quentin Tarantino Inspired Spiral’s Chris Rock To Write That Awesome Forrest Gump Scene

When Quentin Tarantino burst on to the Hollywood scene with Reservoir Dogs, it felt like a whole new language of movie dialogue was born. Characters that were hip to pop culture could dissect a Madonna song for meaning, while waiting around to undertake an iconic heist that would put a creative talent on the map. It’s something that’s stuck with actor/comedian Chris Rock, as Spiral: From the Book of Saw director Darren Lynn Bousman revealed that the Forrest Gump conversation in the horror movie's act took its cues from that very moment.
MoviesBoston Herald

‘Woman in the Window’ borrows from great films, isn’t one

Grade: B- “The Girl on the Train,” “Gone Girl” and now, “The Woman in the Window” — suddenly, there is a new genre sub-division of female-fronted Hitchcockian thrillers that are flashy and not very good. But they sell like proverbial hot cakes in book form, and therefore get adapted into films. The latest, a spin-off of the Hitchcock classic “Rear Window,” features an extremely unreliable female protagonist named Anna Fox (Amy Adams). Anna lives alone in a Upper West Side townhouse, taking a variety of psychoactive drugs to control her anxiety and depression, having sessions with her visiting shrink (Tracy Letts, who also adapted the screenplay), playing with her cat Punch and spying on her neighbors. Anna also stays in touch by cellphone with her husband (Anthony Mackie) from whom she is separated and her young daughter Olivia (Mariah Bozeman), who lives with her father.
Moviestheplaylist.net

A Cher Biopic Is In The Works From The Producers Of ‘Mamma Mia’ & Writer Eric Roth

In an era where everyone who has ever touched a microphone or musical instrument and released at least one hit single is getting their own biopic, it actually took a little while longer than you might think for Cher to land one of her own. However, thanks to the people behind “Mamma Mia” and an Oscar-winning screenwriter, the Cher biopic is officially in development.
TV SeriesNME

Watch the trailer for ‘Lisey’s Story’, the new Stephen King miniseries

Apple has released the first trailer for Lisey’s Story, a new miniseries written by Stephen King. Set to arrive on June 4, the Apple TV+ miniseries is produced by J.J. Abrams and directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie). It follows Lisey Landon, a widow (played by Julianne Moore) who becomes entangled in a deadly series of events tied to the work of her late novelist husband (Clive Owen).