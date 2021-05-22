Never Growing Up: Terry Zwigoff's Ghost World At 20
Ghost World was far from the first coming of age film, but its portrayal of unresolved cynicism and self-consciousness still resonates 20 years on, finds David Robb. For a particular type of young person searching for an identity in the early 2000s, Terry Zwigoff’s Ghost World functioned as both a helpful instruction manual and a cautionary tale. A movie adaptation of Daniel Clowes’ graphic novel of the same name, it follows the exploits of rebellious teen protagonist Enid (Thora Birch), and her best friend Rebecca (Scarlett Johansson) in their nameless suburban town. Sneering at the local losers, poseurs, and normies, they fumble with their newfound freedom after graduating from high school, foregoing college and trying to figure out what they should do next.thequietus.com