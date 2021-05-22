Never Growing Up: Terry Zwigoff's Ghost World At 20

The Woman in the Window knows it's indebted to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 classic Rear Window, and director Joe Wright tips his hat to that movie within the first two minutes and many times after. And if you’re looking to imitate any director, you could do far worse than Hitchcock. The main problem with Wright’s film is that it seems confused exactly about the stakes of his suspense story, and frequently runs towards being the story of a woman who’s mentally unraveling. That psychology makes for a good movie on its own merits, but the film is so overbearingly obvious in what it’s doing that its structure and style frequently overshadow any humanity the picture may offer. And yet there’s still a compelling core idea about the intersection of guilt, trauma, and escapism that makes The Woman in the Window a compelling story until the film’s climax blows those themes to hell and we’re left with nothing.